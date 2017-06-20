Hayes, Inc. Answers Questions Surrounding Genetic Testing in New eBook

“Unbiased evidence assessments are the key to determining the analytical validity, clinical validity, and clinical utility of genetic tests,”

Hayes, Inc., a leading provider of unbiased health technology assessments and consulting services, has published a new eBook titled “5 Questions to Ask Before Entering the Maze of Genetic Testing.” Authored by Sydney Bridge, MSc, Associate Research Analyst on the Genetic Test Evaluation (GTE) team, the book explores the various types of the more than 65,000 commercially available genetic tests and the complications regarding their regulation. In addition, the book reviews 5 integral questions that must be asked before making a coverage policy determination.

“The sheer number of genetic tests available creates no end of challenges for payers trying to make coverage decisions,” says Ms. Bridge. “As the experts in the field of health technology assessment, we wanted to provide a publication that could serve as a tool that would assist payers in making these decisions with the confidence that they have the defensible transparency they require.”

The eBook, made available for free on the company website, addresses such topics and concepts as:



The nuances of genetic testing

The 5 essential questions that need to be answered before making decisions about choosing a genetic test

The importance of unbiased evidence in the decision-making process

The eBook serves as a means to help payers in seeing past the “marketing hype” surrounding genetic tests in order to make decisions that best benefit their clients.

“Unbiased evidence assessments are the key to determining the analytical validity, clinical validity, and clinical utility of these tests,” continues Ms. Bridge. “By providing payers with a reference that allows them to more easily examine and interpret these qualities in a given test, we are helping them determine the best policies for the population they serve.”

