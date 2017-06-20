Applied Systems today announced that Henry O. Baker Insurance Group has selected Applied Epic, the fastest-growing cloud-based agency management system in the world, to automate and standardize operations and provide a single view of customers across all lines of business. As part of their digital agency strategy, the agency will also integrate Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied PerformanceManagement to optimize its omnichannel customer service strategy and gain data-driven insight.

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“Our priority as an agency is our customers, and making the strategic decision to invest in digital technology with Applied will enable our staff to dedicate more time to delivering exceptional customer service,” said John Sisto, director of Marketing, Henry O. Baker Insurance Group. “Applied technology will better connect us to our customers by providing real-time omnichannel access to information, setting us apart from the competition. Additionally, with Applied Epic as the foundation to our digital agency strategy, our staff gains a single view of a customer across all lines of business, enabling us to provide further value to customers.”

As part of Henry O. Baker Insurance Group’s broader digital agency strategy, the agency also selected Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied PerformanceManagement.



Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments and insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, agencies can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty, and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

Applied PerformanceManagement is the first business intelligence solution built specifically for independent insurance agencies. Fully integrated with both Applied Epic and Applied TAM, Applied PerformanceManagement allows executives to obtain greater graphical business insights from their existing management system data to make quicker, more informed business decisions. Applied PerformanceManagement presents data in an easy-to-understand visual interface with graphical dashboards that deliver multiple levels of analysis on key performance business indicators for an agency’s book of business, employee operations and insurer relationships to drive greater employee productivity and increase profitable relationships with clients and insurers.

“To gain a competitive advantage, agencies need cloud-based software to automate processes, enhance the customer experience, and gain a clear view into their business performance,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied software provides advanced connectivity inside the agency and to its customers and insurers, enabling Henry O. Baker Insurance Group to drive growth and profitability in the digital age.”

# # #

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.