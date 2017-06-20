Keith Arnold, Lakeview Health Chief Marketing Officer Addiction does not discriminate, so the more we can talk about addiction treatment resources, the more people will have the opportunity to lead sober, healthy lives.

Lakeview Health is pleased to announce nationally recognized behavioral healthcare leader Keith Arnold has joined the organization as chief marketing officer. Arnold is responsible for overseeing outreach, marketing and alumni services, as well as professionally enhancing the team and community engagement. His multiple decades of experience and innovation will help position the organization for continued national growth.

“Addiction does not discriminate, so the more we can talk about addiction treatment resources, the more people will have the opportunity to lead sober, healthy lives,” said Arnold. “The 2016 U.S. Surgeon General’s report states only one in ten individuals struggling with addiction will get treatment. I look forward to being part of the Lakeview Health team, helping individuals and families heal from this destructive disease.”

Arnold has a history of leading outreach and marketing efforts that have resulted in increased access to care for those suffering from substance use and mental health disorders. He comes to Lakeview Health after serving as an executive at some of the most well-known treatment centers in the industry. Arnold is a graduate of Rollins College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on business. He also did post graduate work at Boston College.

With Arnold on board, Derek Gwaltney, Lakeview’s senior vice president of outreach and marketing, will transition into the executive vice president of national accounts position. The Riverside Company, the board of directors, and CEO Roy M. Serpa identified the need for this position following The Riverside Company’s acquisition of Lakeview Health in December 2016. In his national accounts role, Gwaltney will partner with Fortune 500 companies, professional organizations and managed care groups to bring addiction treatment resources to their employees.

“This is a role we have been discussing for a while,” said Serpa. “I’m confident that Derek’s leadership and deep knowledge of Lakeview Health will be instrumental in creating this new team and expanding our marketing channels.”

Over the past four years, Gwaltney has successfully built and developed the outreach team. In his new role, he will leverage his industry knowledge and experience to begin doing the same with a national accounts team.

“We are laying the ground work to address the expansive need for more treatment resources across the U.S., which means expanding our business in a strategic and thoughtful manner,” Serpa stated. Gwaltney agreed, “Addiction treatment is evolving, we need to be agile, forward-thinking and extend our reach to areas, organizations and people in need of services.”

“At Lakeview, we help our patients become who they aspire to be; to live a life they perhaps only dreamt of while in active addiction. The addition of Keith and Derek’s new role allow us to increase awareness across the U.S. and help even more people transform their lives,” said Serpa. “Through the opening of facilities in major U.S. cities and future mergers and acquisitions, appointing these key leadership positions is just the beginning of some exciting growth for patients and Lakeview Health.”

About Lakeview Health

Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit http://www.LakeviewHealth.com.