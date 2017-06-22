As the only truly end-user driven conference on IEC 61850 in Europe, this forum brings utilities and suppliers together for open, honest and challenging conversations, that spark new ideas, catalyse change and rapid and real industry progress.
"More and more utilities would like to leverage a more comprehensive set of IEC 61850 features and functionalities, and a more predictive approach to their IEC operation, management and maintenance,” says Mandana White, Programme Director of IEC 61850 Europe 2017 at Phoenix Forums. “This has significant implications for how utilities and suppliers must work together going forward. The traditional relationship structure is no longer fit for purpose, and to speed up deployment further new partnership and collaboration models must emerge. It was with these concerns in mind that we shaped the agenda for this year’s event.”
The event opens on Tuesday 26th September 2017 with a Fundamentals of IEC 61850 Workshop led by Christoph Brunner, Convenor of IEC TC57 WG10, providing the opportunity for new and experienced IEC 61850 professionals to refresh their knowledge of the essential building blocks of the standard and to update on its latest edition and amendments. Days 2 & 3 provide a comprehensive case-study programme of 14+ utilities from Europe, USA, India and China. Topics range from optimising the specification and design process, to cost-effective engineering and testing, documentation, operation, management and maintenance, advanced features such as GOOSE Messaging, Process Bus, PRP & HSR, time synchronisation, and cyber-security, and the potential to apply IEC 61850 beyond the substation. Speakers not only present lessons learnt from their practical implementations of the standard, but also share their management approved roadmaps and evolving partnership models.
Alongside the main conference, there is a Solution Zone displaying 20+ IEC 61850 enabled product and service providers, a Live Demo Lab providing hands-on experience of the latest IEC 61850 tools and technologies, a series of intimate end-user driven roundtable discussions, and a networking evening reception where participants can connect and collaborate in a relaxed and informal setting.
As the only truly end-user driven conference on IEC 61850 in Europe, this forum has been instrumental in bringing utilities and suppliers together for open, honest and at times challenging conversations, that have sparked new ideas, catalysed change and paved the way for rapid and real industry progress.
“Utilities and vendors need to constantly focus on collaboration, and create projects that engage both the vendor and utility in understanding the requirements of the standard, vetting and validating the work that has already gone into the standard, the products and devices, to make sure that interoperability is being realised,” says Anthony Eshpeter, Chief Technology Officer at SUBNET, Platinum Sponsors of IEC 61850 Europe 2017.
“The most useful thing about this conference is to hear not only from vendors, but also utilities and system integrators, on what is keeping them awake at night,” says Bas Mulder, Senior Consultant at DNV GL, and Gold Sponsors of IEC 61850 Europe 2017.
“I really like the large amount of use-cases from utilities at this conference,” says Christoph Brunner, Convenor of IEC TC57 WG10, and chair, speaker and workshop leader at IEC 61850 Europe 2017.
Discussion Topics Include:
- Standardisation Activity – understand how gaps in Edition 2 are being addressed to ensure better engineering, HMI configuration, Modbus mapping, IED redundancy, alarm handling, logic modelling and cyber-security among others
- Large-Scale Deployments – hear from utilities in Europe, USA, India & China, on the design, implementation and operation of sophisticated multi-vendor multi-edition IEC 61850 systems
- Multi-Vendor Multi-Edition – understand how the engineering, operation and maintenance procedures are being developed to better handle complex systems in new, refurbished and expanded substations, and across the wider smart grid
- Specification & Documentation – establish the optimal format and level of detail required to drive the effective design, implementation and operation of next generation IEC 61850 systems
- Operation & Maintenance – determine how best to support remote device management, condition and predictive maintenance to maximise system life-cycle and reduce costs
- Features & Functionalities – leverage PRP & HSR, time synchronisation, GOOSE messaging, and Process Bus among others to maximise the effectiveness of IEC 61850 systems
- Cyber-Security – understand how standardisation, utility and supplier activity is driving new approaches to cyber-security specific to IEC 61850 systems
- Beyond the Substation – identify new opportunities to extend IEC 61850 inter-substation, from substation to control room, to DER, and to microgrids
Speakers Include:
- Christoph Brunner, President of it4power & Convenor of IEC TC57 WG10
- Grégory Huon, Head of Engineering Methods Governance & Group IEC 61850 Convenor ENTSO-E – Elia
- Manuel Pimenta, Senior Engineer – Con Edison
- Abhay Kumar, Deputy General Manager, Engineering Substations - Power Grid Corporation of India
- CP Awasthi, Manager, Technology Development - Power Grid Corporation of India
- Chen Dehui, Division Chief for International Organisation – State Grid Corporation of China
- María Avery Fernández, Head of SDC HV Remote Control and Protection Devices Solutions, Network Technology Iberia – Endesa
- David MacDonald, System Monitoring Lead Engineer – Iberdrola
- Priyanka Mohapatra, Senior Project Manager – SP Energy Networks
- Javier Figuera Pozuelo, Engineer - Red Eléctrica de España
- Dieter Binon, Team Leader Substation Automation – Eandis
- Thierry Coste, Project Manager, Research Engineer – EDF R&D
- Saeed Nemati Yarafi, SCADA Control Engineer – DONG Energy Wind Power
- Sander Jansen, Data Architect – Alliander
- René Troost, Grid Strategist – Stedin
- Bruno Miguel Soares, Researcher, Substation of the Future – R&D Nester
- Peng Li, Project Manager of SCADA and EE R&D Team – Engie Green
- Alex Apostolov, Principal Engineer at OMICRON & Editor-in-chief at PAC World Magazine
- Bas Mulder, Senior Consultant – DNV GL
- Cédric Harispuru, Product Manager – Siemens
- Adam Gauci, Cyber Security Programme Manager – Schneider Electric
- Stephan Hutterer, Product Manager Cyber Security - Sprecher Automation
- Fred Steinhauser, Business Development Power Utility Communication – OMICRON
- Dean Ouellette, Manager, Protection & Automation - RTDS Technologies
- Joe Stevens, Marketing Manager - Triangle MicroWorks
- Jonas van den Bogaard, IT Architect – Smart Society Services
Event Dates and Location:
Workshop: 26th September 2017
Conference: 27th & 28th September 2017
Location: Novotel Amsterdam City Hotel, The Netherlands
Event Website: http://www.iec61850-europe.com
Event Brochure: http://www.iec61850-europe.com/IEC 61850 Europe 2017.pdf
