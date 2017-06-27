Fast-Growing Plexxis Software Strengthens Resources

Continuing Plexxis Software’s innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who would fit well with our culture.

Plexxis Software, construction management software provider for elite specialty contractors, announced today that Elizabeth Castelluccio, PMP® has joined the company as Senior Director, Client Services. In this capacity, Elizabeth will lead and further grow quality services to deliver enhanced customer experiences across Plexxis Software’s portfolio of new and existing accounts.

Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience and achievements, having spent the last twelve years at industry-leading Moneris Solutions™ where she successfully led their Customer Service team, responsible for marquis accounts which included account management, software implementation & integration, project management and support services.

From Elizabeth, “I am looking forward to starting this exciting new challenge within Plexxis Software and working with such a committed team - so highly respected for innovative solutions and top quality, personal service.”

Chris Loranger, President & CEO, Plexxis Software, adds; “Continuing Plexxis Software’s innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who would fit well with our culture - so highly focused on exceptional service. Elizabeth’s experience and accomplishments gained through her work at Moneris Solutions™ and First Data® will translate to a significant contribution that will benefit both Plexxis Software and our customers. This new appointment strengthens our commitment to being the leader in our industry.”

