MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Boston. The restaurant, opening on June 20, will be located at 225 Centre St.

Franchisees Pratik Patel and Darshan Gandhi’s location in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood marks their first with the brand and the first MOOYAH location in Boston proper. Both franchisees have a background in the food and hospitality industry and wanted to explore the idea of opening a restaurant together.

“When visiting friends at UConn, we came across MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes,” said Patel. “We both loved the food and freshness of the concept, and knew it would be the perfect fit and addition for our area in Massachusetts. We contacted MOOYAH and within months, we were signed as franchisees.”

The restaurant will have a soft opening on June 20, and Patel and Gandhi are planning a grand opening celebration for July 10, in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of the brand’s 10th birthday party. Festivities include a free t-shirt for the first 100 transactions, a free cake pop with any shake purchase and a 10-patty cheeseburger eating event. Ten percent of the day’s sales benefit No Kid Hungry.

The Boston opening jumpstarts a year of growth for MOOYAH in Massachusetts, with two additional locations set to open in the state – in North Billerica and Berlin – later this year.

“We have big plans for Massachusetts and look forward to continued growth in the state and along the East Coast,” said Michael Mabry, chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “MOOYAH has been well-received in the area and we are eager for Pratik and Darshan to introduce better burgers to Boston.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York. Continuing in 2017, the franchise is placing focus on development in the Washington, D.C. area as well.

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

