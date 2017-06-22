RURO Announces the Release of Limfinity Version 6.5

Limfinity Logo “We can’t wait to get Limfinity® version 6.5 into the hands of our users,” says Vladimir Lebedev, RURO’s CEO. “The enhancements in the core areas of the framework will greatly improve the user experience for our administrator users!”

RURO, Inc., a leading LIMS, RFID, and laboratory software solutions provider, announced the release of Limfinity® version 6.5, a content-packed update to the Limfinity® framework.

LimitLIS® and other RURO solutions based on the Limfinity® framework continue to gain a larger and more diverse base of customers among labs and other businesses. Limfinity® 6.5 adds new features and improvements requested by the Limfinity® user community, including improved performance for all supported databases, support for QR code generation, improved data import capability and API-based searching. These features improve the experience for both administrators and users.

“We can’t wait to get Limfinity® version 6.5 into the hands of our users,” says Vladimir Lebedev, RURO’s CEO. “The enhancements in the core areas of the framework will greatly improve the user experience for our administrator users!”

Key enhancements of Limfinity® version 6.5 include:



Improved search performance for all supported databases

Added support for QR code generation and printing

Added support for printing of multiple barcode label rows per page

New mailing address parser library

Subject importer now passes BARCODE and RFID tags provided in import files to newly created subjects

Additional permissions for searching subjects via API calls

Multiple improvements to Limfinity® scripting capabilities

More than 100 upgrades to system performance, including system searching

For a full list of features and improvements in Limfinity® version 6.5, please visit ruro.com.

Additional information on the Limfinity® framework as well as the new Limfinity® Bricks can be found at http://www.limfinity.io. Both are now available for deployment.

All Limfinity® Cloud customers with active support subscriptions are eligible to upgrade to Limfinity® version 6.5, which is also available as a free download through each server-based Limfinity® installation’s Virtual Machine (VM) console.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking, and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at ruro.com for more information.

