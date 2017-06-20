Viewers Have Spoken - INSP Announces the Winning State from Online Voting Competition

Contact: Tara Brown

tara.brown(at)insp.com

803-448-2698

Viewers Have Spoken - INSP Announces the Winning State from Online Voting Competition

North Carolina!

Taylor Hicks Made the Announcement Live This Afternoon on His Facebook Page

Earlier this year, INSP greenlit a second season of State Plate, the culinary travel series hosted by former American Idol winner and platinum recording artist, Taylor Hicks, who is currently up for Emmy award consideration in the category of "Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.” In June, the network announced a voting competition where viewers would choose one of the states featured in Season 2. In addition, due to positive feedback from viewers, INSP increased the second season order to 24 new episodes. Today, Hicks took to Facebook Live on his Fan Page to reveal the competition’s winning state as selected by fans across the country. The online vote, which ran from June 1st through the 15th, gave viewers the power to pick one of the twelve additional states to see on TV this season. And viewers chose North Carolina!

“I’m so stoked that North Carolina will be featured this season,” announced Hicks. “Being one of the original 13 colonies, North Carolina has some amazing stories to tell about their culinary heritage. With input from viewers, the new states added are going to feature some of the best foods in America.”

After two seasons, State Plate will have documented the most popular foods from 36 states in the U.S.

On INSP’s award-winning original series, State Plate, entertainer and restaurateur Taylor Hicks tastes his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state’s most historic, famous, and tastiest foods. He samples crab cakes in Maryland, chili in Texas, potatoes in Idaho, and all manner of other dishes as he travels from coast to coast visiting farms, ranches, markets, and festivals in order to uncover the stories and legends behind each state’s unique food traditions. It’s a heaping helping of America’s most beloved cuisine, rich in history, folklore, and flavor.

State Plate is produced by RIVR Media. All new episodes premiere August 11th on INSP. To find out how to watch in your area, go to http://www.stateplatetv.com.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 81M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. For quality dramas, positive entertainment and inspiring stories, celebrating the American spirit and honoring timeless traditional values, it’s INSP.

About RIVR Media

RIVR Media is an American-based TV production company, specializing in reality, documentary and digital programming. RIVR has produced over 2000 shows for 21 cable networks including such series as Renovation Realities, Escaping Polygamy, Trading Spaces, Whale Wars, and Fat Guys in the Woods, to name a few.

About Taylor Hicks

Taylor Hicks is one of the most beloved and popular American Idol winners of all time. From the start, Hicks’ material on the mega-hit show set him apart, with a unique take on Country, Southern Soul, R&B and Blues. Sixty-four million votes were cast and nearly 37 million American viewers and more than 200 million viewers worldwide tuned in to crown Hicks the Season 5 winner of American Idol, making it one of the most-watched TV events of the last decade. Hicks’ star continued to rise after he stepped off the Idol stage. Less than three weeks after his Idol victory, his debut single, “Do I Make You Proud,” entered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Pop 100, and Single Sales Charts. His self-titled album (Arista), debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was quickly certified RIAA Platinum. Hicks is the first male Idol winner to be featured on a Grammy Award-winning album, Jimmy Fallon’s “Blow Your Pants Off,” which took home the 2013 Grammy for Best Comedy Album. Hicks’ career has included stints on Broadway, a national tour with a hit musical, as well as headlining Paris, Las Vegas and other Caesars Entertainment properties all over the United States. Taylor is currently on a nationwide tour, and is also working on a new album.