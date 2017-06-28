BBD, LLP Adds Tax Director To Firm's Investment Management Group

Matt's extensive experience with the tax issues related to registered investment companies offers unique perspective on the tax challenges facing our mutual fund and ETF clients
BBD, LLP, a boutique audit and tax firm serving the investment management industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew R. Romano, CPA, MST to the firm's growing Investment Management Group. Matt has dedicated his 10-year career in the investment management industry to the tax needs of investment companies. He joins BBD as a Tax Director.
Prior to joining BBD, Matt was the Vice President of Tax for Regulated Financial Products with BlackRock.
At BlackRock, Matt oversaw all tax requirements for the BlackRock retail mutual funds, iShares ETFs, and other proprietary funds. He also served as BlackRock's liaison to the Investment Company Institute's Tax Committee.
Matt understands the current issues and trends related to investment company taxation and has extensive experience with the following:
- Policies and procedures with respect to the use of tax equalization
- Tax issues resulting from ownership changes, mergers and liquidations
- Application of the use of derivatives in managing capital gains distributions
- Tax issues arising from investments in Notional Principal Contracts and other types of swaps contracts
- Determining optimal year-ends, distribution policy, fund elections, and other fund-specific tax matters
- Documenting and evaluating tax positions
- Primary and secondary fund tax reporting
- Compliance with the RIC Modernization Act of 2010 and subsequent technical corrections
Prior to joining BlackRock, Matt served in investment management tax roles with two national accounting firms.
“We’re delighted to add Matt Romano to the tax team in our Investment Management Group at BBD,” said James Kaiser, the firm’s managing partner. “Matt's extensive experience with the tax issues related to registered investment companies, particularly his years of experience working with BlackRock’s proprietary funds, offers unique perspective on the tax challenges facing our mutual fund and ETF clients. Matt's insight will add significant value to the tax services we offer to our clients.”
