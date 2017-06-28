BBD, LLP Adds Tax Director To Firm's Investment Management Group

Matthew G. Romano, CPA, MST, previously of BlackRock, joins BBD, a boutique audit and tax firm serving the investment management industry Matt's extensive experience with the tax issues related to registered investment companies offers unique perspective on the tax challenges facing our mutual fund and ETF clients

BBD, LLP, a boutique audit and tax firm serving the investment management industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew R. Romano, CPA, MST to the firm's growing Investment Management Group. Matt has dedicated his 10-year career in the investment management industry to the tax needs of investment companies. He joins BBD as a Tax Director.

Prior to joining BBD, Matt was the Vice President of Tax for Regulated Financial Products with BlackRock.

At BlackRock, Matt oversaw all tax requirements for the BlackRock retail mutual funds, iShares ETFs, and other proprietary funds. He also served as BlackRock's liaison to the Investment Company Institute's Tax Committee.

Matt understands the current issues and trends related to investment company taxation and has extensive experience with the following:



Policies and procedures with respect to the use of tax equalization

Tax issues resulting from ownership changes, mergers and liquidations

Application of the use of derivatives in managing capital gains distributions

Tax issues arising from investments in Notional Principal Contracts and other types of swaps contracts

Determining optimal year-ends, distribution policy, fund elections, and other fund-specific tax matters

Documenting and evaluating tax positions

Primary and secondary fund tax reporting

Compliance with the RIC Modernization Act of 2010 and subsequent technical corrections

Prior to joining BlackRock, Matt served in investment management tax roles with two national accounting firms.

“We’re delighted to add Matt Romano to the tax team in our Investment Management Group at BBD,” said James Kaiser, the firm’s managing partner. “Matt's extensive experience with the tax issues related to registered investment companies, particularly his years of experience working with BlackRock’s proprietary funds, offers unique perspective on the tax challenges facing our mutual fund and ETF clients. Matt's insight will add significant value to the tax services we offer to our clients.”

About BBD, LLP

BBD, LLP is a boutique audit and tax firm serving the investment management industry. The firm offers a complete, customized suite of solutions for the investment management industry’s accounting, audit and tax needs, including for:

Mutual funds and ETFs

Private funds

Investment advisors and broker-dealers

Investment management industry service providers

For more information, please visit bbdcpa.com/investment-management.