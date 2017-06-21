“This acquisition supports our business strategy as we move into our fifth year of business," Jeff McQuillan, Pres and CEO, ARMCO Partners.

ARMCO Partners, a leader in the Revenue Cycle and HIM industry, announced today the acquisition of the medical coding services business from Radius Healthcare Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radius Global Solutions, LLC. The acquisition expands ARMCO’s core business and extends its’ focus on providing quality healthcare revenue cycle management services.

“We are proud to add these new clients to the ARMCO family,” said Jeff McQuillan, President and CEO of ARMCO Partners. “This acquisition supports our business strategy and we will ensure a seamless integration for these clients and will continue to provide the highest quality revenue cycle management services.”

ARMCO continues to experience steady growth as it moves into its fifth year of operation. The company’s growth strategy includes both organic growth as well as acquisitions of revenue cycle management solution providers.

About ARMCO Partners

ARMCO Partners, LLC, a leader in addressing the needs of its customers, provides quality Healthcare Information Management (HIM) and Revenue Cycle Management. The company is dedicated to providing scalable revenue cycle services including medical coding, abstracting, pre-bill audits and denial management to U.S. hospitals and physician practices. ARMCO’s global services offer clients the unique complement of scale and customized service offerings. For more information, visit ARMCO’s website at http://www.armcopartners.com

About Radius Global Services, LLC.

RGS provides end-to-end accounts receivable and customer relationship management solutions through advanced technology that allows a variety of clients in the financial, government, education, healthcare, utilities, telecom, travel and commercial sectors with the flexibility to meet their financial and operation goals while maintaining their brand. For more information, visit http://www.radiusgs.com.