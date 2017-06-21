Lucro Announces Key Appointments

“Colin and William bring great data analysis and technical expertise; T.K. brings a wealth of sales experience; and all three bring proven track records of results that make them great assets to the Lucro team.” ~ Brian Axline, founder and CEO, Lucro

Lucro, a provider of modern financial modeling solutions for commercial real estate investing, announces the appointments of Colin Jermain as Data Scientist, T.K. MacKay as VP of Sales, and William Haeger as Analyst. The new Lucro additions will be responsible for product development, new client acquisition and revenue growth.

“Colin and William bring great data analysis and technical expertise; T.K. brings a wealth of sales experience; and all three bring proven track records of results that make them great assets to the Lucro team,” said Brian Axline, founder and CEO, Lucro. “Their valuable combination of Fortune 50 experience and hands-on leadership will certainly position Lucro for growth and success as we soon publicly launch our suite of financial-modeling tools.”

Colin Jermain officially joins Lucro after being a technical advisor and consultant for the company since its inception. He brings over ten years of experience in application development, infrastructure design, and data science. Prior to Lucro, Jermain was a Graduate Research Assistant at Cornell University, where he built machine learning models and data acquisition software to push the state of the art in spintronics physics research. Jermain holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Minor in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Physics from Cornell University.

Prior to joining Lucro, T.K. MacKay served as Senior Manager of Global Client Services for Textura Corporation for over ten years, where he helped grow sales from $800,000 to $90 million before being acquired by Oracle. Before Textura, he worked as an Equities Analyst for Morningstar, Inc. and a Floor/Filling Clerk and CME Group. MacKay holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Trinity College-Hartford and Masters Business Administration in Finance, Entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

William Haeger joins Lucro after holding multiple product and operations positions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York. Haeger was responsible for performing market research to determine competitive fees and product offerings for the Private Bank’s mutual fund business. He also collaborated with technology teams to automate the aggregation of the data used in the Private Bank’s annual Dodd-Frank certification. Haeger holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Tufts University.

Lucro is currently seeking a VP of Engineering to manage its core products and acquire additional software development talent. To learn more about Lucro, please visit http://www.getlucro.com.

About Lucro

Lucro provides modern financial modeling collaboration solutions for commercial real estate investing that enable real estate professionals to spend less time crunching the numbers and more time getting deals done. Because Lucro is a complete solution, users can model any asset class (office, retail, industrial, apartments/multi-family, hospitality, etc.), under any investment hypothesis (core, value add, development, etc.), and analyze income, expenses and capital structure all on one platform. Built with the level of quality and sophistication that Wall Street expects, Lucro automates a once arduous task, standardizes the presentation of financials, and provides rich data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.getlucro.com and follow us on Twitter at @LucroApp.