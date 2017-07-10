iTEDIUM Awarded State of Ohio COBRA Administration Contract

COBRAGuard An iTedium Solution iTEDIUM's solutions deliver the right combination of attributes within the State of Ohio's existing system, says Robert Meyers, President and CEO.

iTEDIUM, Inc., the leading innovator in benefits administration technology, announces its partnership with the State of Ohio to provide COBRA Administration services. The agreement establishes a three-year partnership that will handle current and former State of Ohio employees.

This partnership will support the State of Ohio in its endeavor to offer a web-based COBRA system to efficiently handle its COBRA administration. iTEDIUM’s application offers the State of Ohio’s COBRA participants a Member Portal where they can perform actions online, such as enrollment, mid-year changes and payments.

“iTEDIUM’s system works with existing systems and can be modified to fit any of our customers’ needs. Implementing our COBRA administration to their current plan administration environment gives them flexibility, security and scalability and a way to tie in COBRA administration,” commented Robert Meyers, President and CEO of iTEDIUM.

The iTEDIUM solutions include EESe, COBRAGuard®, Harmoney and Emeritus all of which allow scalability, flexibility and quick-to-implement benefits solutions.

ABOUT iTEDIUM®

iTEDIUM has been an innovator in web-based employee benefits administration service since 2001; integrating proven technology-driven processes and programs into the work streams of the organizations we serve. Our clients represent a wide range of companies and organizations, from small employers to large public entities and third-party administrators. Regardless of an organization’s size, iTEDIUM has a benefit-administration solution to meet their needs:



COBRAGuard® - “The Most Affordable, Efficient and Comprehensive Solution for COBRA Administration”

EESe – “A Benefit Eligibility and Enrollment System that Works”

Harmoney – “Correcting Mistakes Before They Strike Your Bottom Line”

Emeritus – “Built to Help Those Who Helped Build the Future"

Our goal is to help employers save time and money and improve service while minimizing risk and liability. We currently service more than 3,000 accounts located in all 50 states. iTEDIUM’s corporate headquarters is based in Overland Park, KS with a sales and marketing center in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit http://www.iTEDIUM.com.