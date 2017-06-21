Lighting Labels Supports National Safety Month in June

National Safety Month is the time to think about warning labels and stickers for products and facilities. No matter what precise approach they take, we hope companies embrace National Safety Month as a chance to improve warning labels.

Labels and Stickers Promote Safety

Every June is set aside as National Safety Month, a time to think about keeping people safe and secure. Companies can use this month as a reminder to work on the labeling of their products and security of their spaces.

Would warning labels make the items safer? Could warning stickers help people stay safe in a business's facilities? If so, there's no better time to order new labels or stickers. Lightning Labels' affordable and fast ordering process lets brands get their safety-focused custom labels during National Safety Month - or any time.

Beyond Compliance

Obeying product labeling laws is natural for conscientious companies. Once brands have compliance with the rules, however, they are free to go further. National Safety Month is a great time to review every piece of product labeling to see if warning labels will let consumers know more about the proper use or handling of a particular item.

Stickers and Decals

In addition to changing the custom labels attached to their products, companies can think about stickers and decals. Warning decals and stickers can go on potentially hazardous items in a business's space, or they can be applied to the exterior of packaging. Machinery, heavy equipment or even stairs or low overhangs can get eye-catching warning stickers that will send the right message.

"No matter what precise approach they take, we hope companies embrace National Safety Month as a chance to improve warning labels," said Lightning Labels Director of Business Development AnneMarie Campbell. "Lightning Labels can help them accomplish this task, and we're proud to take the role on."

Ordering Labels and Stickers

It's easy to get new custom labels and stickers when companies work with an all-digital printer such as Lightning Labels. Between low minimum orders and lightning-fast turnaround times, it's possible for businesses to take action during National Safety Month, even though June has already begun.

About Lightning Labels:

