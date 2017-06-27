The FBINAA always hosts an incredible event and experience for attendees and its technology partners.

SOMA Global will be exhibiting their new “Public Safety as a Service” Platform this year at the 2017 National FBINAA Conference, July 30th to August 2nd in Washington, D.C.

Typically, our law enforcement and first responders have older and outdated technology embedded in their operations. Consumers have better “gadgets“ in his or her pocket than law enforcement officials. SOMA Global is launching its next generation platform that offers full-suite of solutions that modernizes public safety.

Join SOMA Global and the 2017 FBINAA Host Committee for its National Conference this year in our nation’s capital. The theme for the conference is, “Bringing it Home; Connecting Communities.” The SOMA Platform was built to connect its communities and first responders on new suite of solutions featuring cloud-based computer-aided dispatch and records management. All of SOMA’s public safety solutions can be accessed from any device, anywhere and also integrates to modern “gadgets” like drones and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“SOMA is excited to participate in this year’s National FBINAA Conference,” said Peter Quintas, Founder and CEO of SOMA Global. “The FBINAA always hosts an incredible event and experience for attendees and its technology partners.”

Stop by Booth #1019 to learn more about how the SOMA Platform can benefit your agency with new, modern and innovative technology. For more information on the 2017 National FBINAA Conference, visit fbinaa2017.com.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their “Public Safety as a Service” Platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at http://www.somaglobal.com.