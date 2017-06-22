“Buxton will help us lay the groundwork for a successful future for our city.”

Buxton recently entered a contract with Carson, CA, a city near Los Angeles with more than 90,000 residents, to provide advanced analytics to support the city’s economic development planning. Consumer analytics will also be used to identify purchasing habits of Carson residents and visitors.

“As the owner of a 157-acre retail development site right on the 405 Freeway, our goal is to bring a variety of new businesses to Carson while still strengthening our existing businesses,” said John Raymond, director of community development. “Buxton will help us lay the groundwork for a successful future for our city.”

“Buxton is thrilled to begin our partnership with the City of Carson,” said Lisa McCay, senior vice president at Buxton. “Carson is taking a proactive approach to its retail recruitment and retention efforts, and we’re excited to be a part of its future success.”

As a Buxton client, Carson will have access to SCOUT®, Buxton’s proprietary web-based real estate platform, giving city leaders data and information at their fingertips to analyze different areas of the city.

Buxton has worked with more than 750 communities across the country to improve economic development strategies. Client cities include Temecula, CA; Pasadena, CA; Inglewood, CA and many others.

About Carson, CA

The City of Carson, CA, located 13 miles south of Los Angeles, is home to the StubHub Center stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer team; the Velo Center, which hosted cycling events during the 1984 Olympic Games; and, the new Porsche Experience Center, a 51-acre driving track operated by Porsche. Carson offers a welcoming community to new residents and businesses.

For more information, visit ci.carson.ca.us.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 4,000 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit http://www.buxtonco.com.