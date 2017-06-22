NuCurrent Named 2017 FLEXI Awards Winner

“NuCurrent has spent over 8 years developing the world’s thinnest, highest performance, printed wireless power antennas so that wireless charging is possible for mass adoption by consumers.” ~ Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent

NuCurrent, the world leader of thin, high quality (Q) factor, printed wireless power transfer antennas, electronic modules and solutions, announces that FlexTech has named NuCurrent a 2017 FLEXI Awards winner for the Product Innovation Award. The FLEXIs, now in their 8th year, recognize outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals in the flexible hybrid electronics sector in the categories of R&D, Innovation and Commercialization, Industry Leadership, and Education Leadership. Winners were announced at 2017FLEX on June 20 in Monterey, California.

The 2017 FLEXIs are sponsored and presented by Lockheed Martin and are open to any organization involved with the flexible and printed electronics industry. Nominations for the Product Innovation Award are evaluated on the product design and ingenuity, market adoption and revenue generation. The FLEXI nominations are reviewed and judged by an independent committee of industry and academic experts. Past award winners include Corning, Xerox, MC10 and HP.

“Congratulations to NuCurrent for their Product Innovation Award at this year's FLEXI Awards,” said Michael Ciesinski, President of FlexTech, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner. “Their printed antennas for wireless power transfer are an excellent example of the innovative new ways to use and incorporate flexible and printed technology in our everyday lives."

“We are honored to be recognized by FlexTech as this year’s Product Innovation Award winner,” said Jacob Babcock, CEO, NuCurrent. “We believe this is another validation of our high-efficiency antennas and the void we fill in the marketplace for wireless power capabilities in electronics – from mobile phones, wearables, IoT to cars – without sacrificing size, performance or charge times. NuCurrent has spent over 8 years developing the world’s thinnest, highest performance, printed wireless power antennas so that wireless charging is possible for mass adoption by consumers.”

NuCurrent was recently named IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year and a finalist for two 2016 ITA CityLIGHTS Awards (Industry Disrupter and Technologist of the Year), which honors companies and individuals whose innovation and success drive growth in the technology industry and in Illinois. The company was also named a Chicago Inno 2016 50 on Fire Winner, which honor the year’s most groundbreaking individuals and organizations across industries in the Chicago area, and a winner of the 2015 Chicago Innovation Up-and-Comer Awards. NuCurrent was also named No. 1 on the 2015 Crain’s Chicago Business Eureka Index with the highest per-capita patent output of any company in Illinois. The company was also listed in the top 10 percent overall in patent quality score, which considers the uniqueness of the invention covered by a patent and other important factors.

To view the 2017 FLEXI Awards winners, visit http://www.semi.org/en/award-winners-announced-2017flex. To learn more about NuCurrent, please contact info(at)nucurrent(dot)com or visit http://nucurrent.com.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is a leading developer of high-efficiency antennas, electronic modules and systems for wireless power applications. Frequency independent and frequency compliant across Wireless Power Consortium (Qi) and AirFuel AllianceTM (formally PMA and A4WP standards), NuCurrent works closely with electronic device OEMs and integrators to custom-design, rapid-prototype and integrate high Quality (Q) Factor antennas, modules and systems for a broad range of applications. NuCurrent’s patented structures, proprietary tools and design techniques mitigate typical high frequency effects, offering higher efficiency, smaller sizes, higher durability and lower wireless power system cost development. Based in Chicago, NuCurrent has been defining the leading edge of wireless power design since 2009 and has over 50 patents granted or pending worldwide. For more information, visit http://nucurrent.com and follow us on Twitter at @NuCurrentTweets.

About FlexTech

FlexTech, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, is focused on growth, profitability, and success throughout the manufacturing and distribution chain of flexible hybrid electronics, by developing solutions for advancing these technologies from R&D to commercialization. Visit FlexTech at http://www.flextech.org and follow FlexTech on LinkedIn and Twitter.