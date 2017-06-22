Ahern Adds Industrial Ventilation Capability

J.F. Ahern Co. is pleased to announce that Glen and Neil Groeschel have joined the company as of May 1st. They come to Ahern from Groeschel Company, Inc. and bring with them over 25 years of experience and a base of clients in the industrial ventilation space.

“The opportunity to add these industry veterans to our already solid commercial and industrial business will accelerate our growth potential and offer more value to our clients” said Bob Fischer, Executive Vice President for Ahern.

The new product capability includes investment in state-of-the-art industrial ventilation equipment to be housed in Ahern’s new 145,000 square foot facility in Appleton.

Neil and Glen will be based in Ahern’s Fond du Lac corporate headquarters.

J. F. Ahern Co. is a multi-trade mechanical and fire protection contractor specializing in facility services, construction, piping and prefabrication services. Founded in 1880, the company has over 1,300 employees servicing customers across the United States in diverse sectors that include commercial, retail, industrial processing, food processing, data centers, energy and healthcare.