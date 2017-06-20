Special Olympics Maryland held their 47th annual Summer Games on the campus of Towson University on June 9-11, 2017. The Summer Games took place at various locations throughout Towson University’s campus, as well as Cockeysville Middle School and Loyola Blakefield school. Towson University has hosted the Summer Games for the past 38 years. MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore was a proud sponsor of the 2017 Special Olympics of Maryland’s Summer Olympics for the ninth consecutive year.

"The staff and employees at MyWay Mobile Storage have gone above and beyond the call of duty when Special Olympics Maryland has used their storage containers," said Steve Bennett, the Senior Director. "Our organization has counted on MyWay for dozens of events in an array of venues."

On Friday, the festivities began with Opening Ceremonies at the SECU arena at Towson, followed by a Block Party Celebration to kick off the weekend competition. The Summer Olympic Games included more than 1,500 athletic participants, 400 coaches and 900 volunteers from throughout Maryland, totaling over 1500 hours of volunteer time. The athletes participated in a variety of sports and events including aquatics, track, softball, bocce, cheerleading and equestrian. It is Special Olympics of Maryland’s largest competition of the year.

The mission of Special Olympics Maryland is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Supporting Special Olympics Maryland with storage containers is important to MyWay Mobile Storage. This year, MyWay Mobile Storage provided the SOMD staff with eight of their portable storage units for the staff to transfer all of their sporting equipment from their office in South Baltimore to the event location at Towson University.

"Our organization would recommend MyWay to any person, company or organization in need of moving and storage solutions," stated Bennett. "The services are outstanding and the products are top quality."

