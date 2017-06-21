BlueSnap Launches Mobile App to Track and Manage Payments on the Go

BlueSnap Mobile App In today’s fast-paced world, we need all the tools we can to keep up. BlueSnap customers can now access the eCommerce data that drives their business from the palm of their hands.

2017 BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announces the availability of a mobile app to give merchants access to payment data on any mobile device so they can keep up to date with account activity while on the go.



The app provides merchants with complete data history so they can track sales, refunds, chargebacks and conversions. Users can also easily issue refunds and cancel subscriptions with just a few taps. Transactions are pushed to the app in real-time so merchants can see orders as soon as they happen.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we need all the tools we can to keep up. BlueSnap customers can now access the eCommerce data that drives their business from the palm of their hands,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO BlueSnap. “We are focused on helping merchants sell more globally on mobile with mobile wallets and other popular payment types.”



BlueSnap is a unique global payment gateway, allowing merchants to sell around the world – connecting them to 20+ acquiring banking relationships all through a simple, consolidated API and single underwriting process. The platform gives merchants the ability to accept payments for online checkout, invoices and marketplaces to reach any shopper no matter where they are located.

The app is available for download:

On Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bluesnap.reporting

On the App Store - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bluesnap-inc/id1188018016?mt=8

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides a simple way to accept payments from anywhere – in your mobile app, online and for invoices and marketplaces. With a single integration to our eCommerce Payments Hub™, B2B and B2C merchants can use the Powered Buy Platform® to accept online payments with access to hundreds of payment types including popular mobile wallets, world-class fraud protection, robust reporting and the ecommerce tools you need to grow your business. The platform includes a global network of acquiring banks to help drive higher conversions worldwide. Learn more how BlueSnap can help your business accept payments and convert more at home.bluesnap.com

“BlueSnap” and its logo are registered trademarks of BlueSnap, Inc.

