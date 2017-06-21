The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) is a 2017 recipient of the prestigious C.K. Prahalad Award for Global Business Sustainability Leadership, presented by the Corporate Eco Forum. REBA is being honored with the award for demonstrating how collaboration is critical to widespread adoption of renewable energy.

“REBA demonstrates what is possible when diverse stakeholders put their egos aside and work together to solve huge problems,” said P.J. Simmons, Chair of CEF. “The four partnering organizations are modeling what a successful collaboration looks like.”

REBA is a collaboration between Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center (BRC), BSR’s Future of Internet Power initiative, World Resources Institute’s Charge Initiative, and World Wildlife Fund’s Corporate Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles, also supported by WRI. Collectively, REBA works with more than 100 multinational companies that represent enormous demand for renewable power.

“REBA is honored to be presented with this award, commemorating Dr. C.K. Prahalad's commitment to sustainability in business,” said Hervé Touati, managing director, Rocky Mountain Institute. “Today, corporate leaders are proving the value of strategic action on climate and energy, and the work of the Business Renewable Center – a core pillar of REBA – to facilitate 60 gigawatts of new wind and solar power is just beginning.”

“BSR is proud to support this dynamic platform that helps the private sector accelerate the adoption of renewable energy,” said Kelly Gallo, manager of BSR’s Future of Internet Power Initiative. “We’re profoundly honored to be acknowledged with our REBA partners for our collective efforts to work with business in creating a more just and sustainable world.”

“Corporate demand for renewable energy is rapidly changing the way utilities plan investments in power generation,” said Letha Tawney, director, utility innovation, World Resources Institute. “From Virginia to New Mexico to Nebraska, we are seeing unprecedented collaboration between companies and utilities that is growing the share of renewable energy on the grid. Innovative new policies build a runway for renewable energy to take off in the next decade. REBA brings together top experts with business and power sector leaders to pioneer new approaches that open up options for renewable energy in states where there were none before.”

“REBA proves we can go farther and faster when we act together,” said Marty Spitzer, World Wildlife Fund’s senior director of climate change and renewable energy. “Not long ago, corporate buyers couldn’t access renewable energy. The Buyers’ Principles amplified companies’ voice, helping REBA unleash a sea change in purchasing options. Ultimately, REBA’s success is the success of corporate buyers, utilities and their regulators, developers and service providers who together are transforming the U.S. electricity system.”

The C.K. Prahalad Global Sustainability Leadership Award, created in 2010 to honor founding CEF Advisory Board member C.K. Prahalad, recognizes exceptional, globally significant private-sector action that exemplifies the fundamental connection between sustainability, innovation and long-term business success in a globalizing world.

ABOUT REBA

The Renewable Energy Buyer’s Alliance (REBA) is led by four nonprofit organizations that combine deep expertise in transforming energy markets: BSR’s Future of Internet Power, Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center, World Resources Institute’s Charge Initiative and World Wildlife Fund’s Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles (also supported by WRI). Collectively, REBA works with more than 100 iconic, multinational companies that represent enormous demand for renewable power. REBA is designed to simplify renewable energy purchasing and to help large companies buy 60 gigawatts of additional renewable energy in the US by 2025.

ABOUT THE C.K. PRAHALAD GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP AWARD

The C.K. Prahalad Global Sustainability Leadership Award, created in 2010 to honor founding CEF Advisory Board member C.K. Prahalad, recognizes exceptional, globally significant private-sector action—within or outside the CEF membership—that exemplifies the fundamental connection between sustainability, innovation and long-term business success in a globalizing world. C.K. Prahalad Award winners are determined through private votes cast by CEF's 24-member advisory board, which includes representatives from government, academia, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector. The voters chose from a roster of finalists, selected following an open nominations process.

