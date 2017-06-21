”This relationship extends the value we can bring to our clients,” -John Wilson, VP of Sales and Services for Data Fusion Specialists

Vanguard Software signed a deal allowing Data Fusion Specialists to sell, implement, and support Vanguard Software’s integrated cloud platform for Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and forecasting.

Vanguard Software Chief Sales and Marketing officer, Neal Goffman, believes the deal will help Vanguard gain deeper traction among users of top-tier enterprise systems, which Data Fusion serves through a strong, regionally based team in Georgia.

“By tapping Data Fusion’s experience and connectedness with IBM, SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Hyperion, and other enterprise transaction systems, Vanguard is able to increase its reach into those user communities.” said Goffman. “It’s also a win for Data Fusion because they expand their portfolio of solutions with a top-notch forecasting and planning platform for existing and prospective customers. That strengthens their market and revenue potential as well.”

Vanguard Software’s cloud platform includes applications for sales forecasting, demand planning, inventory optimization, budgeting and forecasting, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and IBP with full financial integration.

John Wilson, VP of Sales and Services for Data Fusion Specialists, agrees that the partnership will provide a net sales benefit to both organizations. ”This relationship extends the value we can bring to our clients,” Wilson said. “That works out very well because Vanguard and Data Fusion deliver complementary solutions that I believe are even stronger as a combined market offering. Together, we can deliver greater cost savings, broader specialization, and more focused and dedicated implementation and support.”

Under the deal, Vanguard Software will make available all facets of its cloud IBP platform. Data Fusion will handle consulting as well as post-implementation services, including maintenance, level-1 support, best-practices training, and ongoing systems integration.

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, thousands of companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Software’s Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting, and advanced analytic cloud platform. Vanguard Software is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Data Fusion Specialists

Data Fusion Specialists is a national IT firm with decades of experience delivering specialized enterprise solutions and providing highly skilled consultants. With a depth of expertise, Data Fusion works closely with customers to understand their business and technical needs, designing effective solutions and delivering them through highly qualified consultants. Data Fusion has successfully delivered solutions and consultants across multiple industries in commercial, federal, and public sectors. Data Fusion is based in Rome, Georgia with offices nationwide.