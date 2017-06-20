This award recognizes the commitment we have to continue to make Avendra a truly outstanding place to work.

Avendra, North America’s leading hospitality procurement services provider, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Washington Post for the second consecutive year. The Top Workplaces recognition ranks the best companies to work for in the Washington D.C. area.

“We are honored to have been selected for the Top Workplaces award again, particularly as the judges were our employees,” said Wolfram Schaefer, CEO and President of Avendra. “As a professional services organization, our associates are our most valuable asset. This award recognizes the commitment we have to continue to make Avendra a truly outstanding place to work.”

The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. Over 250 Avendra associates participated in the survey commissioned by The Washington Post in partnership with Workplace Dynamics, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

A total of 150 companies were awarded at a celebration on Thursday, June 15 at The Washington Post. For more information about The Washington Post’s 2017 Top Workplaces, or to read Avendra’s profile in the Washington Post, click here.

About Avendra

Avendra is North America’s leading hospitality procurement services provider. Our supply chain management solutions are tailored to our clients’ business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. We combine years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance, and better serve guests. More than 8,000 customers rely on Avendra as a trusted partner. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. For more information, call (866) AVENDRA, or visit http://www.avendra.com.