Podiatry QCDR Measures Approved by CMS for MedXpress Registry

The MedXpress Registry, owned by ICS Software, Ltd. has been approved by CMS to be a Qualified Clinical Data Registry for 2017. The MedXpress Registry is able to submit all MIPS data (including quality measures, advancing care and practice improvement activities) to CMS on behalf of providers. MedXpress supports two specialized registries; the Heel Pain registry (appointed by the APMA) and the Flat Feet Registry (appointed by the ACFAP). Providers who utilize the MedXpress Registry will earn 5 points for specialized registry reporting in the Advancing Care portion of MIPS. MedXpress developed and had three QCDR MIPS replacement measures approved (Quality Measures) that are specific to Podiatry for use in 2017. These three measures can be utilized to report quality to CMS. Two of the three measures have been designated OUTCOME measures and are therefore eligible for two additional bonus points when reported to CMS.

“The two outcome measures will correlate a decrease in heel pain with treatment plans provided to patients. The data will demonstrate the cost effectiveness of treatments provided by Podiatrists. The results can be presented to insurance carriers to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of various treatments we provide for heel pain, with the goal of increasing coverage for these treatments. Reporting these measures is in the best interest of every Podiatrist,” says Michael Brody, DPM, Medical Compliance Officer at ICS Software, Ltd.

As a one stop shop, MedXpress is equipped to handle all of the needs of Podiatrists regarding their MIPS reporting in 2017. An API is available to EHR and Practice Management vendors who would like to streamline the reporting process for their user base. By using this API, providers are eligible to receive additional MIPS End to End Reporting bonus points to increase their MIPS composite score and earn greater positive payment adjustments in 2019.

