Yellowfin Showcases Latest Release as Gold Sponsor at TDWI Munich 2017

TDWI’s Munich Conference, one of the largest gatherings of international experts and educators in the BI industry, will be held 26-28 June 2017 at Germany’s MOC – The Event Center, in Munich. You can find Yellowfin at stand 35.

Data management—one of the central themes of the conference—is a key strength of the latest release of the Web-based Yellowfin platform. Deployed on a centralized architecture, Yellowfin delivers security and governance across the platform. This ensures trustworthy data and enables complex multi-tenancy.

“Yellowfin has been built from the ground up with security and governance at its core,” said Yellowfin Managing Director for EMEA, Peter Baxter. “We understand how critical data governance is to expanding BI in enterprise businesses. With solid governance, you can quickly build trust in your data and that breeds a culture of data-driven decision making.”

“Yellowfin, through its analytics platform, helps organizations find the middle ground: it caters to the business user through self-service visual analytics and to the business analyst by providing a rich report-building and modeling environment, while allowing IT to manage and supervise access to data,” said Senior Analyst at Ovum, Surya Mukherjee.

TDWI’s Munich Conference provides a fast paced and challenging education in both English and German on a wide range of BI topics including big data, business analytics and applications, data management and BI in various industries. There are also plenty of opportunities to network with your peers, learn from others and share your own knowledge.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor passionate about making BI work for the whole business. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Yellowfin is a leader in Mobile BI, Collaborative BI and Embedded BI, as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. More than 10,000 organizations, and more than two million end-users across 70 different countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com

