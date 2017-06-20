United Benefit Advisors Announces 2017 “UBBIE” Award Recipients

United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, announces recipients of its annual “UBBIE” Awards (pronounced you-bee) for 2017. The award honors Partner Firms, Principals, agency staff, and Strategic Partners who have demonstrated significant achievements toward their involvement with UBA, the clients they serve, and the benefits insurance industry as a whole.

“The United Benefit Advisors’ UBBIE Awards recognize people and organizations who exemplify the UBA culture that shared wisdom yields powerful results. This is the highest award within UBA,” says Danielle Capilla, UBA Interim CEO. “The UBBIE Awards also acknowledge innovation, quality of work, professionalism, and contributions to programs that enhance business practices for the greater good of the entire UBA organization as well as Partner Firm clients and the employees they serve. Those selected for the award are respected at every level and are usually the “go to” people and organizations when seeking knowledge and collaboration.”

The UBBIE Award recipients were announced at the 2017 UBA Spring Conference in Rosemont, Illinois, attended by more than 400 employee benefit and financial advisors including 45 insurance carriers and product service providers. This annual event is an opportunity for UBA thought leaders to discuss the rapidly changing benefits industry and what is required of successful advisor firms looking to stay ahead of emerging trends. The following people and organizations received a UBBIE Award:



UBA Partner Firm of the Year: Arista Consulting Group in Alpharetta, Georgia

UBA Partner Firm Principal of the Year: Scott Deru of Fringe Benefit Analysts in Layton, Utah

UBA Partner Firm Staff Member of the Year: Beth Oldfield, VP of Compliance at Insurance Solutions in Annapolis, Maryland

UBA Strategic Partner of the Year: The Hartford

Recipients of the UBBIE Award all have the same things in common; they demonstrate selfless efforts within UBA and are always willing to help others regardless of the situation. They regularly share insights on many topics, which helps motivate numerous Partner Firms to be competitive, bold, and excel throughout the roller coaster ride of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). They attend UBA conferences and participate on committees (if possible) to better serve clients and provide the best possible service to employers and their employees.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

