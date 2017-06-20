Wayne Homes Announces Model Re-Grand Opening at Delaware Model Center

Wayne Homes has introduced a new and improved Alexandria model at their Sunbury, Ohio location.

Wayne Homes celebrated the grand re-opening of the Alexandria Legacy model at the company’s Delaware Model Home Center in Sunbury, Ohio last weekend.

The home was redesigned and redecorated by Mandil, Inc. from Denver, Colorado to feature current popular design trends that are on trend for today’s new home buyer.

“We had over 50 families walk through our beautiful, new Alexandria,” Jennifer Collinsworth, Vice President of Sales, said.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, single-level Alexandria floor plan shows an open concept design, making it family friendly for all types of families.

The kitchen features the latest in Aristokraft cabinetry, a tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, quartz countertops, and a Kohler farmhouse-style sink. Aristokraft Brellin Purestyle stone gray cabinets in the main bath and laundry room show off the latest in cabinet color selections Wayne Homes has to offer.

“The Purestyle cabinets look just like a painted cabinet, but is a maintenance free product that will last much longer,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing said.

The home also shows off the latest in flooring trends with luxury vinyl tile throughout the main living area.

“The flooring, trim work, tile shower, and sky light are highlights of the renovation and items our guests were delighted with,” Collinsworth said. “This popular ranch model has always been admired by our customers and with the updates, it will be sure to be our most popular.”

At the event, guests also had the opportunity to win a 55” television, courtesy of Big Sandy Superstore. Big Sandy also gave out $100 gift cards to several visitors throughout the weekend.

For more information about Wayne Homes and the Alexandria model at the Delaware Model Center, please visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer 40 fully customizable floor plans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.