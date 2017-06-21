Thera Breath's Logo

Consumers have become increasingly aware of the hidden toxins in foods, beverages and eating and drinking utensils. They avoid high fat and high sodium foods, sulfates in their personal care products, aerosol sprays and toxic chemicals in their household cleaners.

Yet, when it comes to mouthwash, they will let their children take a product that contains harsh substances – some of which have been shown to cause cancer. That’s why Dr. Harold Katz developed his latest product: TheraBreath for Kids Grape Oral Rinse.

“There has been a surprising lack of attention to mouthwash and how it affects children,” Katz (http://www.therabreath.com), a bacteriologist and dentist. “Effects of potentially unhealthy ingredients are multiplied in the smaller bodies of children

Katz suggests that all consumers – especially parents – take the time to read labels. Many ingredients in some commercial mouthwashes are of questionable benefit and some are just plain bad for you. Here is a look at some of the harmful substances that can be found in oral health care products:



Alcohol. Some people believe that alcohol was added to mouthwash to eliminate germs that cause bad breath. Given the fact that alcohol is a drying agent, it makes your mouth the perfect breeding ground for bad breath. Alcohol has also been linked to oral cancer because of the fact that it breaks down delicate oral tissue in the mouth, leading to oral sores and possible oral cancer (http://www.mouthcancer.org/risk-factors/).

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. According to Livestrong.com (http://www.livestrong.com/article/174367-dangers-of-sodium-lauryl-sulfate/) this harsh detergent has been linked to cancer, organ toxicity, canker sores and causes microscopic damage and shedding of vital oral tissue. It also allows for the rapid reproduction of bad breath bacteria.

Saccharin. This sweetener is found in drinks, candy, cookies and medicines. It has also been shown to cause bladder cancer when tested on laboratory rats. In humans it can cause allergy-related symptoms, skin disorders, nausea and diarrhea (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2202324).

Benzalkonium Chloride. This harmful substance, which can cause allergic reactions, is often found in nasal spray and nasal drops. It has been found that nearly 10 percent of the population is allergic to benzalkonium chloride, and as a result many manufacturers have stopped including the substance in their products. According to the CDC, if ingested, it can cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and shock or collapse (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/ipcsneng/neng1584.html).

Artificial colors and flavors. These may make the mouthwash look and taste better, but they provide no health benefits and could actually have undesirable effects. The FDA warns that food dyes contribute to hyperactivity in children (https://www.fda.gov/downloads/AdvisoryCommittees/CommitteesMeetingMaterials/FoodAdvisoryCommittee/UCM273033.pdf).

TheraBreath for Kids Organic Grape Oral Rinse is made with the healthiest ingredients you’ll find in any kids mouthwash; including purified water, preservatives from fruits, a natural non-sugar sweetener from white birch that helps fight cavities, and other organic ingredients, including sodium fluoride, which comes from mineral sources and fights tooth decay. And there are no artificial flavors or colors.

About Dr. Harold Katz

Dr. Harold Katz (http://www.therabreath.com/), developer of TheraBreath for Kids Oral Rinse, received his degree in bacteriology from UCLA and is the founder of The California Breath Clinics and author of “The Bad Breath Bible.” He has been featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’s “Early Show” and “The View” with Barbara Walters and countless other TV shows. Dr. Katz has developed oxygenating compounds that have been used by millions around the world to eliminate bad breath. He is also the bearer of the now famous “Halimeter,” which tests the sulfur compounds in the mouth that cause bad breath. Dr. Katz’ website offers a free online bad breath test – as well as a sneaky way to tell someone they have halitosis.