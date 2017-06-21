The decision by the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to use Aaron Equipment and Paul O. Abbe property for the Elgin O’Hare Western Access Project comes at a time of strong sales and growing market share for our company.

Aaron Equipment and Paul O. Abbe Equipment Company today announced the companies will move from their current property in Bensenville, Illinois, by Spring 2020. This announcement follows a final agreement between Aaron Equipment and the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority for the tollway to acquire the land as part of the Elgin O’Hare Western Access Expansion.

“The decision by the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to use Aaron Equipment and Paul O. Abbe property for the Elgin O’Hare Western Access Project comes at a time of strong sales and growing market share for our company,” said Alan Cohen, CEO of Aaron Equipment. “This is an opportunity to evolve and innovate to serve our customers’ changing needs so Aaron Equipment can continue to provide the quality equipment, dependable service, and competitive pricing we have offered for over 80 years.”

Aaron Equipment has led the process and packaging equipment industry since 1935. Since the company’s founding they have grown to include Aaron Kendell Packaging Equipment, Paul O. Abbe Equipment Company, and Aaron Process Equipment, and they continue to be leading providers of new, used and reconditioned equipment.

The tollway will assume possession of the Aaron Equipment property by Spring 2020.

For more information about Aaron Equipment Companies move, contact Wendi Taylor Nations wendi(at)hawthornestrategy.com or call 312-810-0320.

