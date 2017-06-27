It is about recognizing that patients do not want to wander through a robotic phone menu to reach someone to help them. They do not want to wait for an hour or more in a waiting room to see a doctor.

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces that Long Island Spine Specialists is the winner of the 2017 Patient Experience Award. This award is one of three categories of awards being presented in our 2017 series. It is presented to the orthopedic spine practice for the best patient experience.

Back Pain Centers of America benchmarks metrics among different practices in our national network. Metrics include call wait times, e.g. how long the patient has to wait to get to a patient coordinator, waiting room times, patient reviews, and would the patient recommend the doctor or practice to a friend or loved one. This is the only award category exclusive to network members as opposed to any practice, due to the independent measuring of the key performance indicators.

“We created these award categories to recognize patient-centered care and advances in improving the overall patient experience,” said Brent Wheeler, president of Back Pain Centers of America. “We hail Long Island Spine Specialists for their commitment to excellence in patient experience as well as patient care and treatment. The last time we visited the Commack location in Long Island, NY, it was Valentine’s Day, and we were amazed at all the Valentine’s from patients to the medical team and staff. They had many taped all along the walls of the waiting room saying what they loved about the practice. We saw words like ‘customer service,’ ‘warm,’ ‘friendly,’ and ‘short waiting times,’ in addition to improvements noted by patients of their chronic pain. These were just a reflection of what our analytics demonstrate, that they are committed to servant care of the patient.”

“Long Island Spine Specialists is delighted to have this recognition,” said Mae Caime, R.N. Executive Director for Long Island Spine Specialists. “Patient care is about more than having a great medical and surgical team. It is about recognizing that patients do not want to wander through a robotic phone menu to reach someone to help them. They do not want to wait for an hour or more in a waiting room to see a doctor. We recognize the value of their time, and strive to deliver more than great medical care. We also like to see how we stack up against other practices with the scorecards provided by Back Pain Centers. It helps us to know where we can make changes to help more patients.”

About Long Island Spine Specialists

Long Island Spine Specialists (LISS), P.C. is a comprehensive orthopaedic spine medical practice offering surgical and interventional procedures, diagnostics, and conservative treatment to patients. LISS has four offices in Commack, West Islip, Garden City and Manorville, New York. Learn more at http://www.lispine.com

About Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. BPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com. For spine practices interested in joining the network, please visit BackPainCentersofAmerica.com. Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.