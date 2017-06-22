Versiti Selects Emtec to Implement Oracle Cloud Suite

We believe Emtec has the expertise and experience to help us successfully roll out an integrated financial and supply chain system across all our locations, and to help us align and streamline our business processes - Tony Watkins, CFO, Versiti.

Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, has been chosen by Versiti Inc., to implement the Oracle Cloud suite of applications, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Procurement, Projects and PBCS, across its enterprise.

Versiti is a not-for-profit affiliation of healthcare organizations specializing in transfusion medicine, transplantation and blood-related diseases. It is made up of four blood centers across the Midwest, including BloodCenter of Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Heartland Blood Centers (Aurora, Ill.), Indiana Blood Center (Indianapolis) and Michigan Blood (Grand Rapids.), and a nationally renowned Blood Research Institute.

The Milwaukee, Wis.-based organization recently chose Oracle’s Cloud applications as part of a larger initiative to better manage and standardize its processes, inventory and accounting systems.

Versiti engaged Emtec for the initiative because of its deep experience in ERP and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) cloud systems implementation and support. As an Oracle Platinum and Cloud Select Partner, Emtec will implement and advise Versiti on use of the software to enable a single, consolidated business across all its entities.

“We believe Emtec has the expertise and experience to help us successfully roll out an integrated financial and supply chain system across all our locations, and to help us align and streamline our business processes,” says Tony Watkins, CFO at Versiti.

About Emtec

Emtec is an IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes.

We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead their industry. Our “Client for Life” approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful and lasting business value.

Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications, Analytics and Infrastructure Services. http://www.emtecinc.com

About Versiti

Versiti is an organization of successful healthcare organizations formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We offer our healthcare partners innovative, value added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, stem cell and cellular therapies, hematology, oncology and genomics. Versiti’s expertise and resources lead to new products, solutions and services to meet patient and hospital needs. For more information, visit http://www.Versiti.org.