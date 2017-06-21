Encouraging families to make healthy food choices and enjoy meals together Shopping, cooking, and eating together form important childhood learning experiences and support healthy cognitive, physical, and emotional development, leading to healthy lifestyles in the future.

To encourage families to make healthy food choices and enjoy meals together, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has joined forces with Boston Children’s Museum and Boston Public Market to present “Fresh Fridays,” a series of free outdoor events at the Museum this July. Fresh Fridays will feature demonstrations of kid-friendly recipes, a farm stand offering free locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables where kids can “shop,” and music.

“We’re thrilled to be working with two organizations that help bring food and family together,” said Karen Voci, President of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. “We want to make it easier for families to shop for and cook fresh, healthy food and enjoy meals together – and these events will make doing that fun.”

Fresh Fridays will take place from 5:30PM – 7:30PM on July 7, 14, 21, and 28, outside Boston Children’s Museum on Fort Point Channel. Visitors can enjoy the waterfront along with a variety of free family-friendly activities, including:



Demonstrations by Boston Public Market highlighting kid-friendly recipes, simple cooking techniques, and opportunities to experiment with different food combinations.

Mobile farm stand for children and families to select and bring home three choices of complimentary locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from Boston Public Market vendors.

A chance to taste and learn about new foods.

“Fresh Fridays reinforce the importance of healthy and communal eating habits for families,” said Carole Charnow, President & CEO of Boston Children’s Museum. “Shopping, cooking, and eating together form important childhood learning experiences and support healthy cognitive, physical, and emotional development, leading to healthy lifestyles in the future.”

During Fresh Fridays, visitors can enjoy fresh produce of various flavors, colors, and textures, experience how different food combinations work together, and sample foods that they may never have tried before.

“One of the Boston Public Market's public impact goals is to educate children about the importance of healthy eating and local food sourcing,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. “By introducing children to the process of selecting fresh produce and turning it into something delicious, they are empowered to try new things and appreciate good food. We’re thrilled to partner with Harvard Pilgrim Foundation and Boston Children’s Museum to bring our kids’ educational activities out into the community.”

Hours and Admission

Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., all visitors $1.

