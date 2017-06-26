Diamond Antenna and Microwave announced that they completed a comprehensive training program delivered by ManageAssist, Inc. in conjunction with a Massachusetts state funded grant. The training program has been able to generate awareness and active participation of their employees in learning and implementing Lean and Six Sigma tools and their applicability within the manufacturing and administrative areas of the company.

The training program consisted of twelve courses divided into four major categories: Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, Management, and Microsoft Office.

Diamond Antenna and Microwave, Corporation is a world-wide leading provider of RF/Microwave Rotary Joints. A 60 year old business, it specializes in the design and manufacture of precision rotating products for use in commercial and military communication and radar systems around the globe. Please visit Diamond Antenna and Microwave at http://www.diamondantenna.com

ManageAssist, Inc. is a corporate training firm that offers a broad range of practical training programs which consistently satisfy their clients’ needs and expectations. Since 2000 they have been offering training solutions that have been specifically designed to meet the ever growing needs of today’s organizations. Please visit ManageAssist, Inc. at http://www.manageassist.com.

According to Fred Mangin, Director of HR “This training has allowed our employees to focus their efforts on the business objectives and implement tangible and sustainable operational improvements to make us a performance-driven company by consistently exceeding our customers’ expectations”.

Michael Montemagno, Vice President expressed “The global market presents unique and evolving challenges and as it changes, we believe, this training, will help us leverage our strengths to expand our ability to support our customers and the changing marketplace overall."

According to one of the participants this training “[We] were able to develop awareness and the skills needed to address business issues that we were previously unaware of”.

Speaking specifically of the Lean training, Mr. Matt Slomcheck, Operations Manager stated, “It eliminates business inefficiencies and allows us to reduce order-to-delivery cycle time, thereby consistently meeting the customers’ delivery needs.”

Mr. Fred Mangin also stated the reason they selected ManageAssist, Inc. as their training provider “As a small business, we did not have the internal resources with the required skill set, and available time, to develop the necessary training curriculum and then to deliver it.”

Val Rapoport, the Managing Director for ManageAssist, Inc., stated, “Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation was able to achieve significant benefits from this training by continuously implementing learned skills into their daily work activities. Their management team took this training program to heart and by using learned leadership skills motivated and coached their departmental personnel to continuously improve performance in their respective areas. Class activities often involved actual company-specific projects identified by management for each course. During this training the company reached their planned performance objectives. We are proud to be part of their team.

Seeing the benefit of this type of skills training, Diamond Antenna and Microwave intends to continue providing their employees this type of skills-level training on an ongoing basis.