CFA Society New York officially unveils its change of name from New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) in an effort to become more closely aligned with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals. The rebrand comes alongside the 80th anniversary of CFA Society New York and will allow the society to provide a more accurate description of the organization, as well as achieve greater local and global brand awareness.

The rebrand further demonstrates a commitment to promoting the highest ethical standards, best practices and professional development of 10,000+ members for the ultimate benefit of society and the broader investing public. Building on the society’s existing strength and network, the rebrand also highlights the value and presence of CFA Society New York both in the local market and beyond.

“Since its founding in 1937, the New York Society of Security Analysts has preserved and promoted ethics and integrity in this community. Now, 80 years later, we are excited to elevate our important work with CFA Institute, as we strive to raise standards and put investors first,” said Daniel Dagen, CFA, chief executive officer of CFA Society New York.

Conference honors legacy of Benjamin Graham

To mark the occasion, CFA Society New York hosts its fourth annual Ben Graham Value Conference today at Fordham University. The event honors the legacy of Benjamin Graham, the founder of CFA Society New York, and one of the creators of the concept of a chartered financial analyst designation. Based on Ben Graham’s teachings, this year’s conference explores the theme of “Mr. Market” through keynote speeches, presentations, panels and best-idea pitches. For more information about the event, visit the CFA Society New York website (http://www.nyssa.org/).

“CFA Institute commends CFA Society New York and its members for their commitment to improving the state of the investment management profession and future of the industry as a whole,” said John Bowman, CFA, managing director, Americas, at CFA Institute. “We are delighted to leverage our relationship with one of our strongest member societies to advance a shared mission of promoting ethics and integrity in the investment profession.”

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York, formerly the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA), is the local member society of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The end goal: to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

About CFA Institute

