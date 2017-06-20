Advectus, a leader in cloud-based Dealership Management System (DMS) software, today announced its new release of Advectus DMS Extensions 17.1. The new extensions expand Advectus’s robust DMS software platform with additional functionality in important customer-driven areas.

New DMS Extensions will be available for all of the Advectus’ DMS platform systems including Buy-Here Pay-Here (BHPH) and Lease-to-Own (LTO) dealerships, Franchise dealerships, Power Sports dealerships, Heavy Equipment and Truck Dealerships, Tire and Service Centers and Importers / Distributors.

2017 DMS Extension Highlights

1. Vehicle Service Mobile App

Provides fast and efficient access to vehicle information through mobile devices by means of barcode scanning for VINs, OCR for reading license plates and customer voice recognition to deliver an enhanced service experience. Also provides updates of vehicle locations based on GPS coordinates and can automatically mark vehicles for Return / Service. Currently supporting Android devices.

Available for: BHPH & LTO, Franchise, and Power Sports

2. Customer Care Mobile App

Gives customers easy accessibility to customer service through their mobile device. Once logged in, customers can view outstanding payments or schedule service appointments. Currently supporting Android devices.

Available for: BHPH & LTO, Franchise, Power Sports, Tire and Service

3. Equipment Configurator

Allows Heavy Equipment dealers to track major modifications or additions made to their standard manufacturer equipment such as trailers, buckets, drill heads. Also tracks information about each addition including life span, serial number, and repairs.

Available for: Heavy Equipment and Trucks

About Advectus

Advectus is the leading provider of cloud-based DMS technology for Oracle+NetSuite customers. The Advectus platform is the most modern, agile, and flexible DMS available to the marketplace. Built on Oracle+NetSuite’s state-of-the-art cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Advectus offers a robust suite of business solutions for Sales, Service, Parts, Accounting/Financial Management, Reporting, and CRM. Advectus leverages NetSuite’s “One Data Model” to provide complete transaction and information visibility with a real-time 360° view of your customer. Advectus delivers the tools needed to manage and grow your business, all at a lower Total Cost of Ownership.