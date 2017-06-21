Innovations TV Series Airs June 24, 2017 on FOX Business

The seven time award winning producers at Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. proudly announce an upcoming airing, scheduled for broadcast on FOX Business, Saturday, June 24, 2017 @5:00pmET.

First, Innovations will explore Westnet’s First-In® Fire Station Alerting System, which was designed to provide all of the information necessary for First-Responder get to the scene in the fastest possible manner. First-In uses ramped, cardiac-kind tones and visual display devices located throughout the station to provide key information to responders. Audiences will learn about this reliable, dependable, modular system, which can be scaled for use in any department.

With a key focus on cost reduction and emissions abatement, Atlantic Combustion is on a mission to provide the most effective solution to issues stemming from ash agglomeration in a broad range of combustion environments. In this segment, Innovations travels to Conyers, Georgia, to explore Atlantic Combustion’s CoMate® Ash Modifier. This rare technology, which couples “green” benefits with cost reductions, will be featured, showing how it lowers emissions, while simultaneously reducing operating costs well beyond the cost of the technology itself.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CULER’s innovative solutions for the personal cooling category help combat the heat. Known to enhance people’s comfort and productivity, the segment educates about its patented Flow Blurring cooling technology designed with the consumer in mind, and how CULER is filling an unmet need within the residential and light commercial cooling markets.

In a world with an expanding range of herbal remedies, Headspace offers the technology to precisely formulate useful nutraceuticals from a wide range of organic compounds. Featuring, TheClear™, the segment educates about the company, the quality of its products, and its high-tech equipment for plant oil extraction.

“Technology continues to play a role in nearly everything we do,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations Series. “We look forward to exploring how technology continues to transform society.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

