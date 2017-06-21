Career Step Launches Mobile Friendly Website

Our new website is built with growth in mind, and as Career Step continues to expand, we need a website that represents everything we do.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, has launched a new version of its website that is easy to navigate from every device. CareerStep.com now adapts to any screen size or browser, so it’s mobile and tablet friendly. The new site has an updated look and better user interface, and it’s served from Amazon Web Services to improve speed and stability. To keep up with high demand and continued growth, Career Step designed the site to represent all its partners and offerings in one place.

“We’ve brought all our divisions under one umbrella,” said Ryan Ewer, Career Step Chief Marketing Officer. “Improved navigation and efficient load time will help all site visitors find what they’re looking for quickly. Our new website is built with growth in mind, and as Career Step continues to expand, we need a website that represents everything we do.”

In collaboration with its many valued partners, Career Step provides quality education to those who want to switch careers, renew certifications or refresh their skillsets. It also provides professional training to help entire teams and agencies succeed. On the homepage, the new site features simple paths for Prospective Students, Continuing Education, Academic Institutions and Healthcare Organizations, allowing individuals to self-select based on their unique interests.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new CareerStep.com website, giving all our site visitors instant access from any device,” said Christopher Powell, Vice President of Technology. “Our team spent many hours building, refining, and improving the user experience. Now the site is both scalable and blazing fast. With improved navigation, current and prospective students as well as our academic and healthcare partners can find exactly what they’re looking for anytime and anywhere.”

For 25 years, Career Step has qualified students to work in fast-growing industries like healthcare, technology and administration. Its flexible and affordable online career-training programs allow students to complete coursework, graduate, and move into an exciting new career in one year or less.

To learn more about Career Step’s education and training solutions, visit CareerStep.com or call 1-800-246-7837.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7837.