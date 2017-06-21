“We are thrilled to be honored with this prestigious award. This award represents our continued commitment to quality and customer service.”

Collins Tile and Stone has won a Angie’s List Super Service Provider Award for the seventh consecutive year. The Super Service Award is given annually to the top 5% of qualifying businesses on Angie’s List based on consumer reviews.

Companies must maintain an A grade average for the entire 12 month review period to be considered for the Super Service Award. They must also pass a criminal background check and fully comply with Angie’s List’s operational guidelines. Winners are provided with award badges on their online profile. Companies are reevaluated every year based on their performance.

“We are thrilled to be honored with this prestigious award.” said Buck Collins, Founder and President of Collins Tile and Stone. “This award represents our continued commitment to quality and customer service.”

Collins Tile and Stone is a family owned business located in Northern Virginia. They specialize in full kitchen and bathroom remodeling. The Super Service Provider Award reflects the company’s continued dedication to their clients. Collins Tile and Stone has received the award every year since 2010.

Collins Tile and Stone has received a number of certifications and awards since opening in 2008. Additionally, the company is 1 of 42 contractors in the country to be named as a Five Star Contractor by the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA).

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List is an online home services directory. Angie’s List allows members to read and publish reviews of local businesses and contractors. Angie’s List members provide ratings and reviews on the work and service provided by listed companies. Ratings are given on an A to F scale.

About Collins Tile and Stone

Collins Tile and Stone is a Northern Virginia based bathroom and kitchen remodeling company. They offer full bathroom and kitchen remodeling services including radiant heated floors, steam showers and accent walls. Collins Tile and Stone’s tile installers are certified by the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service.

For more information about Collins Tile and Stone, please visit https://collinstileandstone.com.