Verge Health, a healthcare risk management company, participated in the recent KLAS report, Quality, Patient Safety and Risk Management 2017 an effort to re-define this important healthcare segment from a technology perspective.

KLAS examined Verge Health and other technology vendors in three primary areas: performance management, patient safety and risk management. Verge Health was one of eight fully rated vendors specifically focused on patient safety and risk management.

“Accidental death in hospitals is the third leading cause of death in the United States today,” says Connie Moser, chief operating officer for Verge Health. “We must change our approach and become more proactive, transitioning from paper, spreadsheets and point solutions to an enterprise approach that strengthens patient safety functionality for operational as well as clinical processes.”

According to Moser, health organizations need to pattern their approach to patient safety after the airline or nuclear power industries. Though they operate in a high-risk environment, these industries have established a culture of safety that customers rely on for their ability to manage that risk. Healthcare must evolve in the same manner to support immediacy of action in order to improve outcomes.

“High reliability organizations have the right combination of people, processes, technology and analytics to ensure the safest possible outcome,” says Moser. “Digital rounding of operational processes and active clinical surveillance to capture events and near misses are the proactive safety measures hospitals need to ensure that they remain compliant.”

Specifically, the company’s event reporting tool was recognized by healthcare professionals for its ability to improve patient care outcomes. The events module is part of Verge Health’s Converge platform, which includes applications to help hospitals with patient and employee safety, regulatory compliance and practitioner management.

“We’re pleased to be included in the KLAS report and very supportive of their interest in highlighting the impact that technology can have in hospital risk management. But we’re even more proud of our ability to help our clients provide better care to their patients and help save lives,” says Mark Crockett, MD and chief executive officer of Verge.

About Verge Health

Founded in 2001, Verge Health is a risk management software company. Verge Health’s software solutions enable healthcare organizations to proactively protect and defend patients, caregivers, and frontline staff, against errors, adverse events, and policy violations. With over 900 facilities and 500,000 active users, the company’s Converge Platform provides hospital organizations with a cross-functional, proactive surveillance tool enabling optimal quality and safety results. To learn more visit http://www.vergehealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling healthcare organizations, including providers and payers, to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and practical overviews. The research directly represents the provider and payers’ voice acting as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

