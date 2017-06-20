GS1 Connect Features EnterWorks Booth #5 Sponsorship is another example of our commitment to partnering with companies that help enhance our customers’ and global trading partners’ access to richer, trusted product information.

EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, will be the exclusive break sponsor at the 1WorldSync Annual Users Conference and an exhibitor at the GS1 Connect® 2017 Conference. 1WorldSync is the leading provider of product content solutions while GS1 Connect is where supply chain partners come together to learn how GS1 Standards are helping them meet today’s business challenges and unlock tomorrow’s opportunities.



1WorldSync Annual Users Conference will take place June 19-20, 2017 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV. During the event, knowledge on critical implementation practices and intelligence on consumer product goods/grocery, foodservice, and healthcare industry insights and trends will all be shared.

GS1 Connect 2017 Conference will take place June 20-22, 2017 also at The Cosmopolitan and focus on educating supply chain partners on how GS1 Standards are helping them meet today’s business challenges and unlock tomorrow’s opportunities. Over this three-day event, attendees will discuss industry best practices, collaborate to improve business processes, and strengthen their professional networks to drive innovation and growth.

EnterWorks will utilize their sponsorship and attendance at each respective event to showcase themselves as a committed solutions provider and partner in the areas of PIM and MDM. In April 2017, EnterWorks announced its expanded partnership with 1WorldSync, which included new clients, joint selling and expanded go-to market collaboration.

“EnterWorks sponsorship of both the 1WorldSync Annual Users Conference and GS1Connect® 2017 Conference is just another example of our ongoing commitment to partnering with companies that help enhance our customers’ and global trading partners’ access to richer, trusted product information,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks.

About EnterWorks Holding Company

EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by Gartner, Forrester and Ventana Research and used by industry leaders such as: EnterWorks customers include: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.

About 1WorldSync™

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.

About GS1 Connect®

The GS1 Connect® conference is where supply chain partners come together to learn how GS1 Standards are helping them meet today’s business challenges and unlock tomorrow’s opportunities. Over this three-day event, attendees will discuss industry best practices, collaborate to improve business processes, and strengthen their professional networks to drive innovation and growth.

Held at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, GS1 Connect 2017 will offer live educational programs and interactive exhibits, as well as industry-specific and cross-industry conference sessions—all designed to showcase the benefits of leveraging GS1 Standards for full supply chain visibility.

GS1 Connect also provides opportunities to engage with peers and industry leaders through formal and informal events, including “How to Do Business With…” sessions, Trading Partner Roundtables, Solution Provider Exhibits, and much more. Learn more at https://www.gs1us.org/conference.