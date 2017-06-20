Plutora Selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Plutora, market leader in release, test environment, and test management solutions for enterprise IT, has been selected as a winner of Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes.



The Top 100 North America recognizes some of the biggest tech names and top performing technology companies that are selected from a pool of thousands of entrants. Hundreds of finalists were chosen through a rigorous selection process to present in front of a judging panel of industry insiders, analysts and journalists. Companies were judged on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. The Top 100 awards were handed out at a special ceremony in Marina Del Rey to 100 winning companies, recognized for offering disruptive technologies in their respective industries. In the lineup of winners included Plutora, which was recognized for its leadership in IT software.

“Receiving Red Herring’s Top 100 award is both an honor to be recognized as a leader in technology and is a noteworthy reflection of our success in providing a platform that helps power the IT operations of large organizations,” said Dalibor Siroky, co-CEO and co-founder of Plutora. “We are proud to provide customers with solutions that address DevOps challenges, like managing simultaneous test environments and reducing bottlenecks in coordination of releases. When customers are empowered to draw insights from their IT department, they can make informed decisions that drive their business forward.”



Plutora was chosen to be a recipient of the Top 100 award for its exemplary work in transforming how IT teams plan, coordinate and report on testing, testing environments and releases. Plutora works with some of the world’s most recognizable and largest companies in the world that rely on optimized IT processes to deploy their own technologies and applications effectively. With a focus on the enterprise, Silicon Valley-based Plutora provides IT leaders with visibility across all of their products across the entire business.

“In 2017, Red Herring Top 100 has welcomed one of the most disruptive set of technologies, across the board,” said Alex Vieux, chairman of Red Herring. “Plutora has showcased how its platform solves unique enterprise IT challenges. We believe that its team embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Plutora is poised to become one of the leading global players in its field.”

About Plutora

Plutora, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA is the market leader of release, test environment, and test management solutions for enterprise IT. The Plutora Platform transforms IT release processes by correlating data from existing tool-chains and automating manual processes providing a single view of releases and associated metrics, such as testing quality. Plutora benefits organizations by providing predictability in the software release process, improving the speed and frequency of releases, better aligning IT software development and business strategy. For more information, visit us http://www.plutora.com/.