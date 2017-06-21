We named our Achievers entry #ObsessedWithEngagement because we recognize that an engaged and passionate workforce is critical to our overall success.

World Travel Holdings, the world’s largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company, today announced its recognition as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America. The annual award, issued by Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, commends top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workforces.

“Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017,” observed David Brennan, Achievers general manager. “The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We’re excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments.”

World Travel Holdings believes an informed workforce is an engaged workforce. Education plays a vital role in many programs, giving employees the knowledge they need to drive individual results and have an impact on the company’s bottom line. From financial update podcasts, town halls and informative newsletters to motivational communications, training programs and leadership development, employees have their finger on the pulse of industry events and company news, ultimately leading to record-high engagement levels and sales growth each year.

“Because nearly 80 percent of our team works remotely, we pride ourselves on creating innovative ways for employees who work virtually to engage with each other and with our in-office employees, ultimately feeling part of something bigger than themselves,” said Loren Kennedy, vice president of human resources. “We named our Achievers entry #ObsessedWithEngagement because we recognize that an engaged and passionate workforce is critical to our overall success.”

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards are judged by an esteemed panel of academics and thought leaders in the field of employee engagement. The 2017 judging panel also included representation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Technology Conference and HRO Today. The judges evaluated each applicant company based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“To be included on this prestigious list for six years in a row is an incredible an honor and testament to the passion our leadership, and management teams have for our company,” added Kennedy. “They lead by example and have cultivated our award-winning company culture.”

In addition, earlier in 2017 for the third year in a row World Travel Holdings was listed as both one of the “100 Top Companies to Watch for Telecommuting and Remote Jobs” from FlexJobs, and as one of the Top Workplaces in South Florida by Workplace Dynamics and South Florida Sun Sentinel.

World Travel Holdings will be honored alongside the other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award at an awards gala. The gala will be held on September 11th, 2017 at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans as part of the Achievers Annual Customer Experience Conference (ACE).

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today’s workplace, Achievers’ innovative cloud-based platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at http://www.achievers.com. Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is the world's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of more than 40 diverse brands. In addition to owning some of the largest brands distributing cruises, villas, hotels, resort vacations, cars and luxury travel services, World Travel Holdings has a vast portfolio of licensed private label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. The company also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and the country's original host agency, and is consistently recognized as an industry leader in work-at-home employment. Its global presence includes operating multiple cruise and vacation brands in the United Kingdom. World Travel Holdings has offices in Wilmington, Mass.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Virginia Beach, Va.; and Chorley and Southampton, England. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

# # #

Note to editors: Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ is a trademark of Achievers. All other trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.