Huge Savings on PetMart Pharmacy's New Product Line for Pets

PetMart Pharmacy, a Veterinary-Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites (Vet-VIPPS) accredited online pet pharmacy, is now carrying its own line of non-prescription products. The PetMart Pharmacy product line is an affordable alternative to many popular non-prescription products.

PetMart Pharmacy is now offering six new PetMart brand products. Two hygiene products, PetMart Tearless Puppy Shampoo and PetMart Ear Cleaning Advanced +, have been added to the extensive product offering at PetMart Pharmacy. PetMart Tearless Puppy Shampoo is specifically formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin. PetMart Ear Cleaning Advanced + is an alcohol-free ear cleanser. Hygiene products can be an important part of keeping a pet happy and healthy.

PetMart Pharmacy is also offering a variety of PetMart supplements. Supplements can help promote health in dogs and cats. PetMart Dasaflex Soft Chews with MSM include chondroitin and glucosamine to encourage joint health in dogs. PetMart EZ-Chew Omega-3 Fatty Acid is a supplement used to encourage healthy immune responses in cats and dogs. PetMart S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine is a liver function supplement for dogs. PetMart brand supplements include many of the same quality ingredients as the other name-brand products offered on the site, yet the PetMart products are often a fraction of the cost.

“We have a lot of clients that swear by supplements, and we wanted to provide an affordable option for our customers,” said Dr. Chris Lehman, practicing veterinarian and co-founder of PetMart Pharmacy. “The PetMart products include the same ingredients as many common supplements and hygiene products, but they are more affordable.”

In addition to the five newly added PetMart products, PetMart Pharmacy is looking to expand the product line in the future. Customers can expect more hygiene products and supplements in the near future, all backed by the PetMart Pharmacy name. Check it out at http://www.petmartpharmacy.com