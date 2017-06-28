Ours is a holistic approach, connecting all the gears that make the marketing engine run at optimal performance.

Today, FireRock Marketing, a Confidence-Based marketing agency passionate about educating and assisting small businesses in their marketing efforts, announced that their new website has officially launched. Not only is the new design intuitive and accessible in its design, but key on the site is the offering of no-cost SEO services. These online SEO reviews allow businesses to see in real time how their current marketing platform is performing.

FireRock Marketing CEO Ryan Esco is ecstatic about the website launch. “The site showcases what we offer and what sets us apart from other marketing agencies. Ours is a holistic approach, connecting all the gears that make the marketing engine run at optimal performance. Our primary objective is always the business growth of our clients. The services we offer enable our clients to take a breath - to focus on the reason why they started their business to begin with, while we champion their cause through customized marketing channels.”

Another free feature found on the new FireRock Marketing website is online reputation managment scans. By understanding how their customers rate their experiences and services, business owners catch a clearer vision of how tweeks to their strategies and tactics can result in rebalancing their marketing plans. Utilizing their own SEO review formula, Firerock Marketing can then create a customized marketing platform, driving new sources of revenue and clientele. “Our in-depth marketing audit is an essential tool in helping us build a solid marketing foundation for our clients. We analyze where their websites are already performing well, and go from there. SEO optimization and capturing potential business leads are part of this auditing package,” Mr. Esco explains. “And we recognize that online marketing isn’t the only piece of any marketing plan. During the audit, we review our client’s traditional marketing plan, taking stock of what is already working. This enables us to make recommendations on new marketing initiatives.”