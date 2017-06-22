Lewis N. Clark Expands RFID-Blocking Collection

“Lewis N. Clark has been a leader in the RFID category since its beginnings in the market, and we’re happy to keep expanding our assortment to fit the needs of every traveler,” said Jen Panattoni, Director of Business Development.

Providing more options to conceal individuals’ credit cards and passports from unauthorized RFID scanning, Lewis N. Clark® has released a new document organizer, passport wallet, and 3-in-1 cross-body bag.

“Lewis N. Clark has been a leader in the RFID category since its beginnings in the market, and we’re happy to keep expanding our assortment to fit the needs of every traveler,” said Jen Panattoni, Director of Business Development.

The deluxe document organizer offers compartments for travel documents, passports, credit cards, IDs, and cash. The interior also includes a pen sleeve and change pocket, and the exterior open pocket makes it easy to access boarding passes and phones. The grab handle provides extra portability.

As part of Lewis N. Clark’s lambskin leather collection, the deluxe passport wallet consists of soft but durable leather and also allows individuals to conceal their national identity. With 6 card slots, an ID window, and 6 exterior and interior pockets, travelers can securely store their passport, currency, receipts, cards, and more.

The slim, lightweight 3-in-1 bag can be converted to a cross-body bag, shoulder bag, or waist pack so that it fits every part of a traveler’s journey. The rip-stop nylon exterior resists water and stains while the interior consists of a large main compartment, multiple pockets, 3 card slots, and a key keeper.

“We’ve seen an increased demand in waist packs over the last few years and so our new 3-in-1 bag provides that, while still protecting travelers’ identities,” said Panattoni.

Additionally, Lewis N. Clark’s popular neck and waist stashes are now available in olive and the aluminum wallet is available in blue as well as 4 new patterns.

Each RFID-blocking item provides protection against electronic identity theft so that travelers can stay safe throughout the world. They are available immediately.

About Lewis N. Clark

Lewis N. Clark is dedicated to offering travelers and outdoor enthusiasts everything they'll need to remain comfortable, safe, and organized on their adventures. For more information, visit http://www.lewisnclark.com.