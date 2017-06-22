Dealer Marketing Services, Inc., the makers of ProMax Unlimited announced today that they had been designated by GM as a Premium CRM. This designation coincides with ProMax’s participation in GM DTAP (Dealer Technology Assistance Program), and a multi-faceted data integration effort to complete integration to all GM’s available data integration services by the end of 4th quarter 2017. GM Dealers who utilize a Premium CRM such as ProMax are eligible to take advantage of GM iMR Turnkey Vendor Program as part of this designation.

GM DTAP Data Services are integrated with the ProMax CRM to make valuable direct from GM; customer, vehicle pricing, and inventory data available directly through ProMax’s award-winning CRM. ProMax announced the completion of the Dealer Customer Data Exchange Customer Search integration in February and is expected to announce completion of GM Incentives Offer Management (IOM) and GM Card in the coming weeks. Then later this year, Vehicle Invoice Service and Vehicle Locate Service will be integrated and made available by end of 4th quarter 2017.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the General Motors Premium CRM Program” said ProMax CEO John Palmer. “DTAP is a valuable program which enables integration directly with GM, and the Premium CRM designation enables our dealers to take advantage of iMR funds to help cover the cost. Truly a win-win for everyone involved from OEM to vendor to dealer to customer.”

ProMax has been leading the industry in automotive software for over 20 years, and offers a complete solution for dealerships. From award-winning Desking and CRM modules, to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products, to Lead Generation, Inventory, ILM, Dealer Websites, Direct Mail, Credit Reports and more, ProMax provides all the tools that dealerships need to succeed.

ABOUT PROMAX UNLIMITED

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. was formed in 1994 by John Palmer. In August of 1995, ProMax was introduced as a Special Finance software solution. In 1998, the software was expanded to handle all types of desking including new and used vehicle leasing, CRM, finance menus, inventory management, reports, and credit application submissions to lenders. In 2002, ProMax was introduced as the industry's first Internet-based full front end solution and today is used by over 2,000 automotive dealerships. The ProMax Unlimited internet application integrates with dealership DMS systems and can be used effectively in large dealer group situations as well as single location dealerships. Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. also provides credit bureaus, website development and hosting, internet leads, and direct mail services to help dealerships increase traffic. Learn more about ProMax Unlimited and Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. at http://www.ProMaxUnlimited.com.