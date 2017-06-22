Pariveda Solutions, a leading provider of strategic consulting services and technology solutions expertise, has been ranked 39th on The Dallas Business Journal’s 2016 Middle Market 50 list. This ranking represents the second year in a row for Pariveda to be honored as part of the Middle Market 50.

Each year, The Dallas Business Journal sets out to identify the fastest-growing middle market companies in North Texas. Known as the Middle Market 50, this list includes both public and private companies with annual revenue between $25 million and $750 million, based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

“It is a great achievement for our Dallas office to make this list for the second year in a row,” said Bruce Ballengee, Pariveda CEO. “We are on an infinite journey, with each year presenting us with new opportunities to learn, grow and adapt in our quest to build a sustainable company with a mission of helping employees and clients achieve their fullest potential.”

“This accomplishment attests to Pariveda’s culture where our employees focus on behavior necessary to build a company for the long run,” said Susan Paul, Office Managing Vice President of the Dallas office. “We continue to innovate and grow, a result of our commitment to developing the talent of our people while consistently providing strategic solutions to our clients.”

The official rankings were announced on Thursday, June 15, during a special event at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas.

About Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, Dallas Business Journal is the leading source for local business news, research, and events in the DFW area.

In addition to our weekly print publication, we also offer a digital edition, the annual Book of Lists, free Daily Email Update and other industry specific newsletters, and networking and awards events including the Best Places to Work, 40 Under Forty, Best Real Estate Deals, and Women in Business.

We are a division of American City Business Journals, the country's largest publisher of business publications. It is owned by Advance Publications, a private publishing company that also owns Condé Nast magazines and Newhouse Newspapers.

