EBMS Announces Cutting-Edge CIO Hire with James Vertino

EBMS, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, announces the addition of a Chief Information Officer to the executive team, and the appointment of James Vertino to serve in the role. Vertino has a proven track record in innovative technology and business integration, as well as a deep understanding of the healthcare industry.

“I am very excited to join such a dynamic team of professionals focused on driving better ways to deliver healthcare to an industry in dire need of improvements,” Vertino said. “I plan to hit the ground running, partnering with the EBMS technology, clinical, and operational teams to develop best-in-class products and solutions for our clients.”

As CIO, Vertino will lead EBMS’ technology platforms and processes, enhancing data analysis capabilities and client support. Vertino has extensive experience in IT leadership and product development. He spent the last six years as CIO of HealthPlan Services, where he spearheaded the creation of products and services to assist large healthcare payers with the enrollment and financial management of healthcare reform. His previous experience includes serving as CIO at CareSource Management Group, Vice President of Technology for MetLife, and Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Equity Technologies at Lehman Brothers.

“EBMS’ products and services make us a healthcare leader, and it’s important for us to be a leader in technology, as well,” said Melissa Lyon, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. “Jim’s industry experience and knowledge clearly align with EBMS’ strategic goals. His leadership will strengthen our technology and data capabilities.”

Some of Vertino’s initial work will include growing EBMS’ business by increasing automation and strengthening systems processes. This will ensure EBMS can focus on what’s most critical, like large claims, cost containment, better integration, customization, and quality of service.

“James Vertino is an innovator who will create unique services for EBMS and its customers,” said EBMS President Kevin Larson. “I look forward to seeing the exciting solutions our IT division produces under his leadership.”

As he begins his new position, Vertino will meet with EBMS clients and also present at the 24th Annual EBMS Health & Business Symposium in Billings in July.

“Our everyday actions at EBMS have a direct impact on the lives of the people we serve, and technology can continue to improve everything across the board,” Vertino said. “That’s why customers have chosen this business... to improve care.”

EBMS, Montana’s first third party administrator for self-funded healthcare, started nearly 40 years ago with two employees and one client. Now, 275 employees serve more than 200 clients throughout the U.S. EBMS offers a full suite of health management services, including onsite clinics, pharmacy services, and wellness, disease management, and medical management programs. As one of the nation’s premier industry leaders, EBMS works with clients and brokers to achieve better health and financial outcomes for the workforce and the company’s bottom line. Learn more at http://www.ebms.com.