The Frederick Wine Trail has been Maryland’s “trailblazer” since its formation in 2007 as the first wine trail in the state. At that time, six Frederick County wineries decided to pool their talents and resources in order to publicize and promote the wines of Frederick. With grant support through the Frederick County Bureaus of Tourism and Economic Development, the Maryland State Wine Advisory board, the Maryland Winery Association, as well as the cooperative endeavors of the trail members, the Wine Trail a formed a nonprofit organization to promote grape growing and wine making, thus pioneering a new “value added” agricultural commodity growing in the ideal soils and topography of Frederick County. This endeavor led to a statewide effort to establish a consistent wine trail development program. All the early wineries were pioneers in grape growing, beginning with the oldest family run winery in Maryland, Linganore, established in 1978. More recent developments include website design, trail brochures and three Frederick Wine Trail Festivals. In view of the expanding and more diverse industry this year, Frederick Tourism launched a countywide brochure highlighting twenty-six craft beverage purveyors.

A Visit to the Glamour of the Roaring 20s Celebration

Presenting Local Wine, Beer, and Distilled Spirits

The Tenth Anniversary of the Fredrick Wine Trail

3-9pm for $25.00

On July 7, 2017, the Wine Trail will sponsor a twilight/evening event at beautiful Stone Manor Country Club. The theme is the Roaring 20s, and the local craft beverages will include not only wonderful wines, but also local beer and spirits. Jazz will dominate the music scene as guests meander through the lovely landscape. Savory picnic foods can be enjoyed with a glass of wine. Guests are encouraged to enjoy a picnic while listening to jazz with dance demonstrations, either sitting at a table or relaxing on the lawn. Local crafts will join the fun as well. Attendees are invited (but not required!) to dress in the spirit of the 20’s, with anything from nosegays to dapper hats or full-out flapper attire. Included in the ticket is a voucher to visit and taste the Wine Trail wines at the participating vineyard sites around the Frederick countryside. Local hotels are offering event and stay packages for overnight visits, encouraging guests to enjoy the shops and amenities of downtown Frederick as well. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.mt.cm/frederick-wine-trail

Participants:

Elk Run Vineyards

Loew Vineyards

Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard

Linganore Wine Cellars

Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery

Springfield Manor Winery and Distillery

Flying Dog Brewery

Red Shedman Farm Brewery