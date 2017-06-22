Frac Sand Delivery System Pneumatic Roll-off Pod We expect this piece of equipment to improve sand delivery logistics to the well-site.

The new roll-off frac sand hauling system manufactured by Dragon Products offers an alternative to delivery from the standard pneumatic trailer. Dragon’s Roll-Off Sand Pod reduces costly wait times at well sites by reducing long lines, and demurrage pay. “Our sand pods are now available and we have begun customer demonstrations,” according to Dragon Sales Manager Gary Lidiak. “The ability to pre-stage sand near the well-site means it’s ready for ‘last mile delivery’ at a moment’s notice.”

The historical frac sand hauling system relies on rail cars and over-the-road (OTR) trucking companies to transport loads of frac sand to well-sites. Each frac job requires multiple stages worth of sand to begin the process. OTR drivers are paid hourly simply to wait their turn to offload sand which is a costly delay to the process.

Using new Dragon roll-off sand pods instead means qualified oilfield drivers can stage sand quickly. The pods can then offload when needed to blender hoppers via pneumatic air, blowing aloft, or a gravity-based system—the same options offered by current methods. This results in significant savings in transport and delivery costs, as pods can be dropped 24/7 without waiting and the trailer redeployed to pick up the next load.

“We expect this piece of equipment to improve sand delivery logistics to the well-site,” said Lidiak. “Currently we build a 22’ version capable of holding up to 29 tons of sand/proppant. It will hold up to 22.5 tons and still meet the 80,000lb legal weight allowable on Dragon’s single container roll off trailer.”

ABOUT DRAGON PRODUCTS

Dragon Products is a leading manufacturer of mission critical products serving the energy and industrial industries. Based in the United States, and family owned and operated for more than 50 years, the Dragon name is synonymous with “severe duty engineered” equipment for a broad range of applications including well servicing, bulk storage, liquid and solids hauling, and a variety of pumping and mud solutions. Their equipment portfolio includes tanks and trailers; roll off equipment; pumps and stimulation equipment; mobile workover rigs; and surface production equipment. To learn more visit http://www.dragonproductsltd.com