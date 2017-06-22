Advizr Receives $7 Million in Series A Funding

We are very excited to welcome this investment from the top names in the industry to continue to fuel our growth.

Advizr, an innovative financial planning technology platform announced today that the company has received a $7 million investment via Series A funding.

Led by Franklin Templeton, the investment group includes SEI, IA Capital and Fenway Summer, facilitated by Silver Lane Advisors. The funding will be directed toward product development, hiring top talent and technology innovation that will accelerate the company’s mission to drive adoption of the financial planning process in the industry.

“We are very excited to welcome this investment from the top names in the industry to continue to fuel our growth,” said Hussain Zaidi, CEO of Advizr. “We are empowering financial advisors with an intuitive, digitized financial planning platform that allows them to scale out the delivery of high quality advice to more clients. With this fresh capital, we are accelerating the build-out of more sophisticated functionality that is expected from our top customers.”

Advizr has been recognized by many industry publications as a leader in providing innovative planning technology, most recently, for the third year in a row, Advizr has been named a Finalist in the financial planning technology category by wealthmanagement.com.

“We continue to partner and invest in firms that possess the technology and abilities to enhance our distribution, investment performance, and product capabilities,” said Jenny Johnson, president and chief operating officer of Franklin Templeton. “This partnership with Advizr reflects our efforts to invest in innovative digital tools and platforms that enable advisors to more effectively cater to investors’ needs.”

“We have begun tightly incorporating Advizr into the advisor workflows supported by the SEI Wealth PlatformSM”, said Wayne Withrow, Executive Vice President and Head of SEI Advisor Network. “In order to assist Advizr in bringing their new financial planning technology to market, SEI has also made a small equity investment in the Firm.”

About Advizr

Advizr, based in New York, NY is dedicated to creating software that will expand consumer and advisor access to high-quality financial planning services in an accessible format. The powerful, automated, interactive financial planning solution empowers advisors to serve clients in a cost-effective way, regardless of net worth. To learn more about Advizr, please visit http://www.advizr.com.